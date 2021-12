Free Fire will soon release its latest update called the New Age along with new features and new map. Here is how the players can get the Frozen Clown Surfboard in Free Fire. Free Fire New Age is the new update that is coming to the game in the season of Christmas. This will change the looks of the game and also introduce new game modes along with a new map called the Alpine. The game will release with a new storyline as well which will be featured in the new map. The event will release soon after 3 more days, on 17th December, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO