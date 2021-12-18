ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will provide further financial relief to households, businesses and farmers facing higher outgoings due to surging energy prices, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday. Natural gas prices have hit record highs in recent months,...

za.investing.com

The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Bulgaria, Greece talk energy cooperation, regional stability

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Leaders of Bulgaria and Greece have discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with an emphasis on reducing their reliance on Russian gas through the speedy completion of a gas interconnector linking the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the country’s president, Rumen Radev. The interconnector is important for Bulgaria because it would mark the first break of the Russian monopoly on the Bulgarian gas market. It will link to a pipeline that transits Azerbaijani gas from Greece to Italy. Bulgaria already has a deal with Azerbaijan to import annually one billion cubic meters of gas, or nearly one-third of its consumption.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Inflation Adds to Cost of Clean Energy Transition

Energy companies have to spend more to build solar and wind farms for the first time in years because of cost inflation and supply-chain problems, adding a financial speed bump to the switch from fossil fuels. Clean-energy projects are exposed to inflation in old-school commodity markets by their dependence on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Inflation hits 10-year high as energy, fuel and clothing costs jump

The cost of living surged by 5.1% in the 12 months to November, up from 4.2% the month before, and its highest level since September 2011. Higher transport and energy costs drove the rise, which was above forecasts of a 4.7% increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Its...
BUSINESS
newcivilengineer.com

Funding boost for cost-cutting tidal energy innovation

The funding has been provided through the government’s Energy Entrepreneurs Fund, which is focussed on funding green energy technologies. Nova Innovation’s Cost Reduction Acceleration in Tidal Energy (Create) project aims to slash the operation and maintenance costs of tidal energy in remote areas, accelerating the sector towards commercial reality.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy suppliers granted £1.8 billion for taking on customers from failed firms

Energy suppliers that took on the customers of their failed rivals will be able to claim back more than £1.8 billion by adding it to the bills of households and businesses.Regulator Ofgem said it had approved payments to eight different so-called suppliers of last resort, which stepped in to ensure that lights stayed on for close to 2.2 million households and businesses.By far the biggest payment was made to Octopus Energy, which had also taken on the highest number of new customers.Octopus claimed £681 million to pick up the pieces from failed supplier Avro Energy.Octopus Energy - £681 million for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

JBH Energy Heating & Air Saves Customers Money On Winter Energy Costs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Kettering HVAC Contractor is saving their customers money by replacing their old furnaces with newer, more efficient models. Kettering, OH, United States - December 21, 2021 /MarketersMEDIA/ — This week, JBH...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050, according to one scenario published in a recent Lukoil report. World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050. That’s according to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, which considered three scenarios for the global energy sector – Evolution, Equilibrium and Transformation.
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

Major US electric utility companies may reduce power sector emissions by one-third, if they stick with climate pledges

Voluntary pledges by major U.S. electric utility companies could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of one-third of 2018 U.S. power sector emissions, on top of reductions these companies must already make to comply with government policies, according to researchers at North Carolina State University and Columbia University. While it remains uncertain whether these companies can or will meet their pledges, the findings, published December 17 in the journal One Earth, suggest voluntary reduction efforts could play a vital role in climate change mitigation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yaleclimateconnections.org

Retiree renovates Colorado home to produce more energy than it uses

Lots of retirees take up projects around the house, like gardening, working on the car, or building a deck. But Steve Stevens of Golden, Colorado, has gone further than most. For 20 years, he’s been renovating his 1979 ranch house to make it as energy efficient as possible. He...
COLORADO STATE
chillicotheohio.com

Natural gas costs are skyrocketing – Chamber Energy Program can help

As you may be aware, natural gas costs are increasing throughout all utility regions in Ohio and the Chamber Energy Program has options for you. The graph shown below illustrates the latest natural gas utility supply rates (or Standard Choice Offer “SCO” rates). These are the rates you will pay if you are not under contract with a competitive retail supplier. If you are unsure if you are on the Standard Choice Offer, in a Government Aggregation Program, or under a supply contract and are concerned how you may be impacted by these rate increases, the Chamber Energy Program can review your bills and determine if a fixed price alternative is right for you.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Human cost of China's green energy rush ahead of Winter Olympics

Beaten, forced off their land, cheated out of money, and even falsely imprisoned -- farmers in China say they are paying a heavy price as authorities rush to deliver on ambitious pledges to ramp up national green energy output. And although Beijing has set a series of ambitious targets around the Winter Olympics, green campaigners face heavy pressure in China if they challenge the official line. 
SPORTS
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

Evergy proposes energy efficiency programs designed to save customers $42M

Evergy customers in Kansas could soon get discounts and rebates to upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient.  The electric utility, which serves 1.2 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, filed a plan with Kansas regulators last week to invest in a host of energy efficiency programs for business and residential customers.  The plan, […] The post Evergy proposes energy efficiency programs designed to save customers $42M appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

