Greece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs

As you may be aware, natural gas costs are increasing throughout all utility regions in Ohio and the Chamber Energy Program has options for you. The graph shown below illustrates the latest natural gas utility supply rates (or Standard Choice Offer “SCO” rates). These are the rates you will pay if you are not under contract with a competitive retail supplier. If you are unsure if you are on the Standard Choice Offer, in a Government Aggregation Program, or under a supply contract and are concerned how you may be impacted by these rate increases, the Chamber Energy Program can review your bills and determine if a fixed price alternative is right for you.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO