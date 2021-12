It was 3 v 1 and Manvir chooses to go all by himself. But he fails to keep his shot on target. What an exhilarating game of football! North East had taken an early lead but the Mariners cruised control their way back into the game with three successive goals. Although Mashoor Shareef pulled one back for Jamil, it was too little too late to salvage a point.

