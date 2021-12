Today, indie-pop artist Anna Shoemaker shares her new single, “Change My Mind,” on +1 Records. “Change My Mind” is a cathartic coming-of-age tale about growing up and learning to be easier on yourself. “It’s about being hopeful while also accepting and welcoming your emotions as they come,” says Anna. “Writing this song really changed a lot for me.” Pairing her signature vocals and diaristic lyricism with textured indie-rock instrumentation, “Change My Mind” reveals Anna’s full promise as an artist who can create layered and immersive songs that capture the human experience in all its grit and glory.

