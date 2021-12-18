Portland Snaps 7-Game Losing Skid in Win Over Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday night with a 125-116 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. Although it was only a nine point win, Portland controlled this game from the opening tip.

Charlotte struggled on both ends of the floor in the first half but especially on the defensive end where they gave up a ton of open looks. Head coach James Borrego said in the postgame press conference that he felt like his team was walking and going through the motions rather than setting the tone.

"For us to have a shot and not give up 80-point halves, you have to show some pride and effort behind it - that's what I'm looking for."

Charlotte allowed 40+ points in each of the first two quarters and trailed 81-55 at the half. With the game well on its way to being a route, Borrego mixed and matched his lineups to try and find the right combination of guys to try and provide a spark in an attempt to give the Hornets hope. The box score won't show it but veteran backup guard Ish Smith played a big part in Charlotte's second half comeback.

"I thought he was an extremely bright spot tonight," Borrego said. "One guy turned the game just with his energy, effort, professionalism so give Ish a ton of credit. I thought he was ready to go tonight."

Had the Hornets not been so out of sync offensively earlier in the game, they would've had a much better opportunity to complete the comeback. Digging yourself a 30-point hole is a pretty tough mountain to climb. The Hornets did cut the deficit to as little as six with over a minute remaining but Ben McLemore hit a corner three to essentially put the game out of reach.

LaMelo Ball returned to the lineup for the first time in two weeks and didn't miss a beat. He finished the night with 27 points on 11/17 shooting (3/5 from three), and also recorded five assists and four rebounds.

