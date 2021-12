After making the playoffs last season, the Memphis Grizzlies got off to a somewhat disappointing 9-10 start. And when star point guard Ja Morant went down with a knee sprain in late November, it seemed things were going to get even worse. Instead, the Grizzlies leaned on their defense and went 10-2 without Morant to surge into fourth place in the Western Conference.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO