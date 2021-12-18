ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs find their rhythm in win over Jazz

By Drew King
Pounding The Rock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plan was not for Lonnie Walker to try and score a game-winner over the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Yes, Walker was having a good night. He was one of seven Spurs who finished Friday’s 128-126 road victory against the Jazz with double-digit points, posting 19 and joining Keldon...

www.poundingtherock.com

Related
Pounding The Rock

Dejounte Murray stars in the Spurs beatdown of the Clippers

In possibly his best game of his career, Dejounte Murray led the San Antonio Spurs in a wire to wire win against the Los Angeles Clippers; 116-92. To make the 24-point win even more impressive, the Spurs were on a back-to-back, and were playing their 3rd game in 4 nights, all on the road.
projectspurs.com

Spurs search for a consistent rhythm after past up-and-down week

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 121-114 loss last night to the Sacramento Kings and one of the biggest observations is the team’s inconsistent play. Before this Sunday, the Spurs pulled off a surprising 128-126 upset over the 2nd-ranked Utah Jazz, and fans went into a frenzy. Endless debates, hot-takes, and posts were made on the team’s outlook for their future and how this game could be a preview toward the direction the young squad was heading.
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. Here we...
Pounding The Rock

Dejounte Murray shows out in Spurs loss to the Kings

The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t maintain their momentum as they fell flat versus the shorthanded Sacramento Kings on Sunday, failing to capitalize on what was perhaps the most winnable matchup of their ongoing four-game Western Conference road trip. Dejounte Murray was up to his usual stat-stuffing shenanigans, recording a...
Pounding The Rock

Why the Spurs are likely better than their record suggests

The Spurs are firmly below .500 and are outside of the playoff picture at the moment. In terms of wins and losses, they seem to be a pretty bad team. But there is a number that suggests they might be better than their record indicates: margin of victory. For those...
kion546.com

Jazz start fast, pull away late to beat Hornets 112-102

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute. Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.
Pounding The Rock

Pop is fourteen wins from being crowned “all-time”

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmastime for the San Antonio Spurs! The Spurs pulled off an impressive win in Los Angeles against the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back (SEGABABA). Last night the Silver & Black took care of business against the —. (highlight/thought)
Pounding The Rock

Dejounte Murray deserves all the attention he’s getting

Dejounte Murray now has the most triple doubles in a season for a Spurs player, and we are not even halfway through the season. How big of an accomplishment is that?. Marilyn Dubinski: Even though triple-doubles have become more common today than they were back during the time of the Spurs’ last triple-double machine (David Robinson), it’s still quite the accomplishment. Before this season he had always played next to ball-dominant players, so he never had a chance to show off his range of skills. The defense and rebounding has always been there, but now that he has the keys to the offense, he has been able to show off his ability to execute and make the correct decision with the ball, as well as his expanded scoring game. It’s a much bigger leap than many saw coming from him, so it’s quite the accomplishment.
ksl.com

Jazz show how a team can play well amid poor shooting in win over Hornets

SALT LAKE CITY — Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego knew what he would have liked to do to guard Utah's currently historic offensive attack. "You take away 3s, if you can just play the pick and roll, two on two," Borrego said before Monday's game. "You've got to have personnel that can get through pick and roll and square the ball up and play back at the rim."
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs came out of the gates flat versus the shorthanded Sacramento Kings and never found a way to recover as they failed to hold onto their momentum from an encouraging victory a few nights ago. While they won’t look back fondly upon their latest loss, they can certainly learn from underestimating a shorthanded opponent.
Pounding The Rock

Spurs Week in Review: The Spurs continue to confound with bizarre results

Welcome to the Week in Review: a new Monday feature that will look back at the week that was for the San Antonio Spurs, see what others are saying, take a look at the week ahead, plus more. Enjoy, and any helpful feedback or suggestions to improve the content is appreciated!
Pounding The Rock

What We Learned from the Spurs win over the Clippers

As is now becoming standard procedure, the Spurs followed up a pretty embarrassing loss by waltzing into a difficult matchup and snagging an impressive victory. What gives? All of us are out here trying to pin down exactly what kind of team this is and they seem intent on tossing out conflicting data points to throw us off the scent. From where I’m sitting, it seems obvious that the Spurs should just commit to the whole “we might be pretty good” thing and then go from there. Simple enough, don’t you think?
FanSided

Utah Jazz put on a defensive clinic in win over Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz entered into last night’s contest knowing they were up against one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. They also evidently knew that, while their own offense was even higher octane, they’d benefit from clamping down against the Charlotte Hornets. They were able to...
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Los Angeles, Final Score: Spurs outhustle Clippers for 116-92 blowout win

The San Antonio Spurs likely got a strong talking-to from Gregg Popovich after their lackadaisical effort the previous night in Sacramento, and they responded strong with a blowout win over a Los Angeles Clippers squad that had just gotten Paul George back from injury. Once the Spurs got up 4-3 in the opening moments, they never looked back as they outscored the Clippers by 27 points in the first three quarters and never let up (outside a few complacent moments in the fourth quarter) for the 116-92 win.
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Shows His New $16 Million House In Miami And It Looks Amazing

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the biggest names in the NBA. He achieved a lot in his career, be it NBA championships, individual accolades, or earning a big check for providing his services to teams. But not many players that play in the league further increase their wealth after retiring from the NBA.
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
