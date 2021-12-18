Spurs find their rhythm in win over Jazz

Dejounte Murray now has the most triple doubles in a season for a Spurs player, and we are not even halfway through the season. How big of an accomplishment is that?. Marilyn Dubinski: Even though triple-doubles have become more common today than they were back during the time of the Spurs’ last triple-double machine (David Robinson), it’s still quite the accomplishment. Before this season he had always played next to ball-dominant players, so he never had a chance to show off his range of skills. The defense and rebounding has always been there, but now that he has the keys to the offense, he has been able to show off his ability to execute and make the correct decision with the ball, as well as his expanded scoring game. It’s a much bigger leap than many saw coming from him, so it’s quite the accomplishment.

