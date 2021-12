Rob Lee looks back at an impressive return to action at the PNC Championship for Tiger Woods and debates about how far he is away from a major comeback. I don't know what the viewing figures were for the PNC Championship, but the whole two days were just magical. Once Tiger put his name down and said he was playing, the interest must have gone through the roof. Woods doesn't move the needle, he is the needle!

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO