NHL On Tap: Oilers seek better result in rematch at Kraken

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Saturday. The Edmonton Oilers' first visit to Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 3 ended in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle...

www.nhl.com

NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
NHL

Devils need more consistency, leadership from veteran players, GM says

Fitzgerald believes commitment has 'slipped' after strong start this season. The New Jersey Devils need greater consistency and leadership from their veteran players, general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Monday. "I need to see the experience gained over the years they've played and parlay that into consistency," Fitzgerald said. "They're the...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Edmonton Oilers lock down; wonder if NHL should ease protocols

With two more positive tests and no more games until after Christmas, the Edmonton Oilers are going dark. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The club closed its facilities and cancelled its remaining practices following the sixth and seventh positive tests in the...
NHL
12news.com

NHL postpones Coyotes-Kraken game due to COVID-19 concerns

SEATTLE — The NHL announced Monday that the matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken has been postponed due to COVID-19 seriously affecting Seattle’s roster. The game was scheduled for Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. A new date hasn’t been announced. Seattle announced that an...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights host Lightning, seeking sixth straight win

Tampa Bay also playing well ahead of final game before NHL holiday break. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Tuesday. Golden Knights set for showdown with...
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
NHL

CSEC STATEMENT ON EVENT CENTRE

In response to numerous media inquiries this evening, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation ("CSEC") provides the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. CSEC's primary objective in pursuing the Event Centre Project has been to provide Calgarians a first class facility with an entertainment experience,...
POLITICS
NHL

Rask, Bruins have not discussed new contract, Neely says

Unrestricted free agent has practiced as emergency backup. Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins have not discussed a new contract, Bruins president Cam Neely said Wednesday. The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent has practiced regularly with Boston, beginning as an emergency backup Dec. 6, when goalieLinus Ullmark was unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness.
NHL
NHL

NHL players will not participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics

NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the League announced Wednesday. The NHL said the decision was made because the regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. "The National Hockey League respects and admires the...
NHL
NHL

NHL Network announces WJC, Winter Classic broadcast schedules

Every U.S. contest to be shown; Target Field site of in-depth coverage before, after Blues face Wild. NHL Network today announced it will provide extensive coverage of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, serving as the exclusive U.S. TV home for the 14th consecutive year. Live game telecasts plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, interviews and previews of the tournament from Edmonton and Red Deer, AB, Canada will air within the flagship studio show NHL Tonight and via @NHLNetwork on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down through holiday break due to COVID-19

Columbus was scheduled for home-and-home series with Sabres; NHL has postponed total of 44 games. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread, the Columbus Blue Jackets' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens will pause team activities at least through Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
NHL

NHL announces there will not be an Olympic Break

NHL players will not be able to participate in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. With the National Hockey League's regular-season schedule having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing COVID cases and a rising number of postponed games, the National Hockey League announced today that NHL Players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
NHL

