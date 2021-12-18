ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Buzz: Farabee returns, Hart out for Flyers with illness

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackwood sidelined for Devils with neck injury; Red Wings coach Blashill in COVID-19 protocol. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Joel Farabee will return to the lineup for the Flyers against the Ottawa Senators on...

www.nhl.com

flyingfishhockey.com

Hayes in COVID protocol; Hart returns to practice

Kevin Hayes became the third Flyer to join the COVID protocol list on Monday but both general manager Chuck Fletcher and interim head coach Mike Yeo say the team simply will have to deal with it like everybody else. After all, a lot of National Hockey League teams are in...
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
KTLA

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team over COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the […]
NHL
FOX Sports

Capitals-Flyers becomes 50th NHL game postponed this season

The Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed. It’s the 50th NHL game postponed this season for coronavirus-related reasons. The league said COVID-19 issues with the Capitals prompted the postponement. That left the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights as the only game...
NHL
NHL

Capitals Re-assign forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded...
NHL
NHL

Rask, Bruins have not discussed new contract, Neely says

Unrestricted free agent has practiced as emergency backup. Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins have not discussed a new contract, Bruins president Cam Neely said Wednesday. The 34-year-old unrestricted free agent has practiced regularly with Boston, beginning as an emergency backup Dec. 6, when goalieLinus Ullmark was unavailable because of a non-COVID-19 illness.
NHL
NBC Washington

Capitals-Flyers Still on, But NHL Then to Pause Season Through Christmas Break

Caps-Flyers still on, but NHL then to pause through Christmas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to pause the season as of Wednesday through the Christmas break, according to multiple reports. There are two games scheduled to be played on Tuesday, one of which is the Capitals at the Philadelphia Flyers. That game remains on, for now. This pause will, however, postpone Washington's game on Thursday against the New York Islanders.
NHL
NHL

CSEC STATEMENT ON EVENT CENTRE

In response to numerous media inquiries this evening, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation ("CSEC") provides the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. CSEC's primary objective in pursuing the Event Centre Project has been to provide Calgarians a first class facility with an entertainment experience,...
POLITICS

