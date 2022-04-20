Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Relationship Timeline

Relationship bliss! Following her high profile relationship with Scott Disick , Sofia Richie has had a more low-key approach to her romance with Elliot Grainge .

Richie and Disick started dating in 2017 following his breakup from Kourtney Kardashian . The model and the Talentless cofounder broke up briefly in March 2020 before getting back together two months later. The twosome called it quits for good in August 2020 following tension with Kardashian.

According to a source, Disick was the one who decided to end the relationship.

"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," an insider revealed to Us Weekly at the time. "[Scott's] in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses and Sofia ... is really still trying to figure what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time."

One month later, a second source noted that Richie's family "think[s] she is way better off without [Scott]."

"She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family," the insider added at the time.

The New York native, who shares son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign with the reality star , later admitted that Richie was feeling "neglected" due to his close connection with the Poosh founder.

“I think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think … to be with you or with me. But it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together and are friends,” Disick told the California native during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in March 2021. “The truth is, anybody dating somebody is going to feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

Richie, for her part, sparked dating rumors with Grainge after they were spotted together in January. They confirmed their relationship two months later and another insider detailed how their friendship turned into more over time.

“They started out as friends before they became a couple, and are now getting serious. Their relationship took off and they have been getting closer and closer and spend practically every day together," the source shared with Us in April. “He’s super sweet and a really cool guy — her friends and family approve!”

Scroll on to relive Richie and Grainge's sweet romance: