Chris Noth Dumped By Agency In Wake of Sexual Assault Allegations
By Jordan Hoffman
Vanity Fair
4 days ago
Chris Noth’s talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, has ceased representing him, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday. The news follows the outlet’s reporting on two accusations against the actor of sexual assault, one allegedly taking place in 2004 in Los Angeles and another in 2015 in New York City. Noth has...
Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
For two decades, there’s only been one woman for Sex and the City alum Chris Noth. He began dating Canadian actress and playwright Tara Wilson in 2001, and they’ve been together ever since. From the very beginning, their 27-year age difference was never a deterrent to their romance, which led to marriage in 2012.
Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him.
In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode.
“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
Aubrey Plaza and her longtime boyfriend Jeff Baena secretly got married during the pandemic, and now the actress has revealed that decision was the result of one very boring evening. Plaza made an appearance on The Ellen Show on Wednesday and joked that she and Baena decided to tie the...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
Jussie Smollett finally took the stand in his bizarre trial Monday and testified that he once masturbated with one of the men he’s accused of hiring to attack him for attention. Smollett said it all went down during a visit to a bathhouse with Abimbola Osundairo, one of the two...
Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process. The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
Jennifer Lawrence is currently promoting her upcoming satirical comedy Don't Look Up, in which she stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. In a recent interview the star was asked about the pay disparity between herself and DiCaprio, who is reportedly being paid $5m more than her for the film. The film follows...
Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
Kim Cattrall sent a subtle message to fans by liking several tweets expressing their support for her after the premiere of the ‘SATC’ re-boot that didn’t include Samantha. Kim Cattrall, 65, has seemingly reacted to the absence of her iconic character Samantha Jones on the Sex and...
(DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY IMAGES) Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick headed for divorce? One tabloid claims the couple’s friends fear the end is near. Here’s the latest gossip about Parker and Broderick’s 24-year marriage.
Comments / 0