Scarlett Johansson was starstruck after meeting this celebrity: 'I was very geeked out'

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago

Even celebrities get starstruck sometimes!

Scarlett Johansson made a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and revealed that while she crosses paths with many A-listers, she was really excited to meet one reality star in particular.

“I met Judge Judy once. I was in a restaurant and I saw Judge Judy at a table with her family. I was so starstruck, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

She continued: “I was a little nervous. I wasn’t sure if she was going to… I mean, she’s like an icon, obviously, so I didn’t know if she was going to look at me and be like, ‘Get away from my table, I’m here with my family. I’m Judge Judy, leave me alone.’”

However, the “Sing 2” actress was happy to know that Judge Judy was a treat in person.

“She wasn’t like that! She was wonderful and I was so relieved that she was a very nice person and she probably was like surprised that I was there. I was very geeked out. I grew up with Judge Judy. She was amazing,” Johansson added.

The “Black Widow” star isn’t the only one to ever geek out about meeting her idol.

In October, Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Idaho in “Dune,” revealed that co-star Javier Bardem made him feel simultaneously “underqualified and privileged to be there.”

“[It] was definitely when we were all together, when Javier walks in and we meet Stilgar. It’ll go down in my top-five moments because I got to work with those heavy hitters,” Momoa noted.

“I never stood and acted with that level of talent before,” he added.

