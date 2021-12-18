ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

‘Christmas Comet’ Leonard: Watch Wild Video of Comet Kicking Into High Gear

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cr3kK_0dQXsnnC00

Asteroids and comets coming into view is always a treat, but “Christmas Comet” Leonard is in its own league. Speeding into view last weekend, there are some wild videos out of it kicking into high gear.

The “Christmas Comet” came into view about a week ago and has brightened significantly since then. According to Forbes, its brightness magnitude is even higher than expected, possibly reaching magnitude 2.5. At that magnitude, simply looking into the sky is enough to see the comet in all its glory. Karl Battams, a computational science doctor at the United States Naval Research Laboratory, recently tweeted some processed footage, and Leonard is active, to say the least.

“So yeah, comet Leonard has definitely kicked into a new gear over the past couple of days,” Battams shared. “Check out that tail action! These are highly-processed images from our @USNRL SECCHI/HI-2 camera @NASASun STEREO-A on Dec 14.”

Battams explained what you’re seeing in a bit more detail with a follow-up tweet. “All the flickery stuff down the bottom is excess stray light from a planet, I believe. And coming from the left you can just about make out waves of solar outflow sweeping through the scene. (These aren’t our prettiest data, but you can only play the cards you’re dealt).”

It may not be the “prettiest” data, but it’s still crazy how much movement the comet is exhibiting. While most of the opportune times to see it have passed, we may get a Christmas miracle on December 25. Forbes states we may be able to see it below Venus after sunset. Though it will be fairly low on the horizon, provided weather is favorable, you should be able to view it.

Megacomet 12 Times the Size of Mount Everest Is Coming Toward Earth

Seeing Leonard around Christmas time is an unexpected delight, but another comet with serious history behind it is heading toward us too. To be specific, a megacomet which spans 12 times the size of Mount Everest is heading in our direction.

The Daily Beast spoke to several researchers about the comet, which has significant space history. University of Arizona comet expert Amy Mainzer succinctly stated “In essence, it’s a time machine.” The megacomet is a return visitor from collisions of space rocks that created the Earth and almost everything else in our solar system. Additionally, its makeup is largely unchanged from that time millions of years ago.

Comet co-discoverer Pedro Bernardinelli expressed his excitement saying, “The story told by the comet would tell us of what existed in the solar system billions of years ago. And we can use that to understand the things we see today elsewhere in the solar system.”

Before you get too excited though, its close approach won’t happen until 2031, meaning it’s still almost a decade away. Nonetheless, having something that literally made history coming close to us is incredible.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Asteroid Expected to Fly Close to Earth on Christmas Eve

There are several reasons to watch the sky the night before Christmas. Many people, including NORAD, will be watching for a sleigh pulled by eight tiny reindeer. Others will doubtlessly be on the lookout for aliens on a holiday vacation. However, NASA scientists will have their eyes on the skies on Christmas Eve morning as an asteroid zips past Earth.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Mainzer
Space.com

Comet Leonard is at its closest to Earth right now. Here's how to spot it.

Comet Leonard, the brightest comet of the year, made its closest approach to Earth today (Dec. 12) and should be visible through binoculars and telescopes, weather permitting. Officially known as Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard), Comet Leonard was discovered in January by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard of the Mount Lemmon Infrared Observatory in Arizona. On Sunday, it passed Earth at a range of 21 million miles (34 million km), but is still not visible to the unaided eye, according to EarthSky.org.
ASTRONOMY
FOX2Now

Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week

ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#University Of Arizona#Christmas Time#Secchi#Nasasun#Usnrl
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Comet, Aurora, and Milky Way in Epic Panorama

There I was, standing under the colorful dancing sky, watching Comet Neowise traverse the horizon right before my eyes. I was witnessing an astronomical event that only happens every 6,800 years. To this day, I still pinch myself: that day in Alberta’s Canadian Rockies felt like a dream. And it was without a doubt the best night of my life.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Space.com

Comet Leonard, the brightest of the year, is fading and acting strange

Something strange is happening to skywatchers' most anticipated comet of the year. Astronomers first spotted what's been dubbed Comet Leonard in January 2021, and soon skywatchers were eagerly anticipating December and January, when the comet was due to pass by first Earth, then the sun. But by late November, observers noticed something strange. The comet should be getting brighter as it approaches the sun — and it is, but apparently only because it's getting closer to Earth, not because it's becoming inherently brighter.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Ursid meteor shower 2021 to peak on longest night of the year

One of the biggest meteor showers of the year is set to coincide with the longest night of the year this week.The peak of the Ursid meteor shower will brighten up the dark skies of the winter solstice on Tuesday, offering sky gazers a unique opportunity to witness the celestial spectacle.Up to 10 meteors an hour will appear near the Ursa Minor constellation (the Little Bear) in the northern hemisphere, burning up through the Earth’s atmosphere in bright trails across the sky.Their appearance means they are commonly referred to as shooting stars, with Nasa explaining that it is the trail...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Christmas comet burns brighter as it flies past Earth

There’s definitely going to be a bright light in the sky this Christmas season. A recently discovered comet flew past Earth over the weekend and is now headed back into the solar system. While it leaves, it will burn brightly in the night sky just in time for Christmas.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Comet Leonard: Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Comet

On December 12, the Comet Leonard—dubbed as the "once in a lifetime" comet—will pass closest to Earth, blanketed in a greenish glow. Named after Gregory J Leonard, the astronomer who discovered it back in January 2021, the Leonard or C/2021 A1 comet will approach the Earth after nearly 35,000 years. And although it is expected to be closest to our planet on December 12, the comet will be visible throughout most of the month.
ASTRONOMY
First Coast News

Satellite video shows Christmas comet visiting our solar system

A Christmas comet is visiting our solar system and a satellite caught some breathtaking images of it zooming by. There's still a chance for people on Earth to get a glimpse before it leaves -- or disintegrates. Comet Leonard was discovered in January and is set to make its closest...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How to see comet Leonard, according to the researcher who discovered it

Now is the best time to get a glimpse of Comet C/2021 A1, better known as Comet Leonard. It's named for its discoverer, Gregory Leonard, a senior research specialist at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. Every night with clear skies, astronomers with LPL's Catalina Sky Survey scan...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

332K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy