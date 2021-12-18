ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Truck Drivers Association Addresses ‘Biggest Problem’ of Workforce Shortage

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4125GH_0dQXsQRN00

President Biden’s administration has put forth a plan to fix truck driver shortages. However, one trucker association says Biden’s plan fails to address the root of the trucker labor shortage.

As every industry continues to face labor shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, solutions seem scarce. Additionally, problems from the shortages become more prevalent with time. The truck driving industry is certainly no different.

Working in an essential position to modern society, truck drivers are responsible for transporting goods from suppliers to chains all over the country. As we are all aware, they transport all kinds of goods for all kinds of industries. The White House said in a statement, “Trucking plays a critical role in the U.S. supply chain and economy. America’s truck drivers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, delivering goods to every corner of this country. A strong, stable, and safe trucking workforce that offers good-paying jobs to millions of truck drivers is a critical lifeblood of our economy.”

Biden’s Plan to Help Truck Drivers is Missing The Mark, Says an Industry Professional

Most folks likely agree with The White House crediting trucking for its contribution to the economy, however, not everyone agrees on Biden’s plan of action. The current administration announced a “Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen America’s Trucking Workforce” plan.

The announcement came ahead of a White House Trucking Roundtable on Thursday. One of the most significant pieces of the proposal is providing states resources that will allow them to expedite the process of obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). A requirement of truck drivers is having a current CDL.

The plan is also supposed to encourage the development of apprenticeship programs by employers in the trucking industry. The idea is that this will help put drivers on the road that are well-trained and more adequately prepared.

However, the Director of Government Affairs for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), Collin Long, says retention is the root of the problems in the trucking industry today. Long says the key isn’t getting more drivers on the road. Instead, making the career path more sustainable to keep drivers on the road is more important, Long says. Long tells FOX of Biden’s plan, “They’re putting so much emphasis on bringing in more drivers and not enough on what you do once they’re in the field, how you get them to stay behind the wheel. How do you make the job prosperous for them and safe for them? And a lot of that is what’s missing from the proposal.”

Plan Still Proposes Some Positives

Luckily, Long says there are some positives to come out of Biden’s proposal. One issue in the trucking industry is unpaid time or, “detention time.” This refers to the time drivers spend waiting for their trucks to be loaded or unloaded– time they are not paid for. Biden’s proposal includes plans to take a closer look at this issue.

Long says, “The amount of time that they waste waiting to be loaded has increased exponentially over time. It’s getting worse and worse and worse….”If I’m a shipper or a receiver … and I’ve got this line of trucks, there’s no incentive for me to load or unload them efficiently because I’m not losing anything financially. The drivers aren’t being paid.”

Many in the industry hope to see positive change come soon. The US economy certainly will suffer without a successful trucking industry.

Comments / 110

jeff busman
4d ago

doesn't matter what they come up with, I'm hanging it up next October! retiring and not looking back. there will be one truck driver short!

Reply(12)
40
Jay Lipka
4d ago

Waiting time? Well if a company is not paying waiting time that is certainly a concern. But if your not waiting, your driving. Either way, drivers are working 12 to 14 hours daily, and in some instances 15 or 16 hours in a day. Its funny that the industry doesnt see this as an issue when the average full time employee today works what, 37 hrs a week. Bringing in the average 18 year old is a mistake for businesses and insurance companies. My opinion. Time will tell.

Reply(25)
19
RantNRoll
4d ago

hmm...'trucks', 'drivers', 'transportation' and 'loaders'...ain't this something to do with the departments of transportation and commerce? are they in the loop or are they out celebrating homosexual appointments to government positions? 🤔

Reply
25
Related
Outsider.com

America Facing Snowplow Driver Shortage

Despite jobless claims being at a 52-year low, many jobs in the country remain vacant. Currently, it seems that many of those vacant jobs are in industries connected to the supply chain. Before the holiday season, corporations like Walmart and Amazon went on hiring sprees in hopes of staffing their...
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Says a Bear Protected Him While He Was Lost in the Woods

It may sound like a folktale, but 3-year-old Casey Hathaway told his family he survived three days in the freezing woods thanks to a local black bear. It’s been 3 years now since Casey Hathaway’s story shook America. At 3-years-old, Casey would disappear into the woods while playing at his grandmother’s remote North Carolina home. Amidst freezing nighttime temperatures and torrential rain, little Casey’s chances of survival were slim to none. But his story ends like any great folktale: with a happy ending.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Tulsa Truck Driving School Working To Help Solve Driver Shortage

The truck driver shortage happening across the country has brought a newfound demand for a secured spot in CDL training classes. Some local Tulsa training centers are meeting that need as quickly as they can. The American Trucking Association says right now, the United States is short about 80,000 truck...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Truck Driving#The White House#Trucking Workforce#Cdl
US News and World Report

U.S. Faces Tough Choices in 2022 on Mines for Electric-Vehicle Metals

(Reuters) - The United States has enough reserves of lithium, copper and other metals to build millions of its own electric vehicles (EVs), but rising opposition to new mines may force the country to rely on imports and delay efforts to electrify the nation's automobiles. The tension underscores the dilemma...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Trucking Technology’s Impact on Safety and Security

One of the most prevalent challenges faced by the trucking industry has always been safety and security; however, the nature of that challenge, as well as the options for response, have evolved over time. The most recent impact event on transportation safety and security is the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as it has forced the industry to become less interactive, but still remain efficient.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Heavy load: supply chain woes strain US trucking

It had been a challenging day on the road and Desi Wade was ready for dinner. But as he pulled into a truck stop, Wade encountered a familiar frustration in the overstressed industry. The parking lot was jammed with other 18-wheelers, leaving just one narrow spot that the 50-year-old secured after several minutes of maneuvering. Scant parking is only one of the sore points in US trucking, which moves more than $12 trillion worth of freight each year and has become the latest embodiment of the supply chain problems in a holiday season overshadowed by limited product availability and rising prices. Some trucking industry leaders cite a national shortage of drivers as causing the troubles, but Wade says drivers' top concerns are difficult working environments, inadequate pay and logistics mismanagement.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas trucking groups hopeful White House’s trucking plan will help driver shortage

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are thousands of open truck driver positions in Arkansas, and trucking groups and companies say any help to get those openings filled is welcome. Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton said truck drivers are a critical link in the supply chain. “The truck driver is the number one resource […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Land Line Media

DOT strategic plan should value truck drivers, OOIDA says

Truck drivers have continuously stepped up to keep America running during a pandemic. Now, it’s the U.S. Department of Transportation’s turn to take steps toward making trucking a rewarding long-term career. That is the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in official comments filed...
INDUSTRY
Roll Call Online

Biden administration to announce plans to recruit truck drivers

The Biden administration on Thursday will announce a series of actions to beef up the number of commercial truck drivers, including helping state departments of motor vehicles issue more commercial licenses, increasing apprenticeships and recruiting veterans. The moves, part of a series of administration efforts aimed at unfurling a tangled...
U.S. POLITICS
local21news.com

CDL trucking shortages

York County — While the nation, and the state, battle a shortage of CDL drivers, women are being called up to the wheel. “It’s becoming very difficult,” PennDOT Operator and Instructor Michelle Koppenhaver tells CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “We do need more women here, we need more people here in general.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
Axios

Biden rolls out plan to address trucking workforce challenges

The Biden administration will announce an action plan Thursday to address enduring "workforce challenges" in the truck driving industry. Why it matters: The pandemic worsened existing issues within the trucking industry, most notably in recruiting and retaining drivers. The action plan aims to double down on existing programs and "lay the foundation for a next generation trucking workforce."
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Senators ask Biden to exempt truckers from border vaccine mandate

Fourteen Republican U.S. senators have asked President Joe Biden to exempt Canadian truck drivers who cross the U.S.-Canada border from a fast-approaching vaccine mandate for foreign essential workers in January, saying the requirement will disrupt the North American supply chain. The letter, led by Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forbes

The Road To Fix The Massive Truck Driver Shortage Is Paved With Data

Hidden in the furor about disrupted supply chains is how the experience of the drivers delivering all those goods directly impacts the customer experience. That’s where Wise Systems comes in, offering an AI-based delivery management platform that originated at the Media Lab at MIT, when three of the company’s co-founders responded to a professor’s challenge to find the best way to change one billion lives with data.
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

A New State Law Could Help Ease the Shortage of Truck Drivers

A new state law could help ease the shortage of truck drivers. The law signed last week allows drivers as young as 18 to get a Class A Commercial Drivers License. But the younger drivers will have to undergo more rigorous training. The minimum age had previously been 21. Trucking...
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

332K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy