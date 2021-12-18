ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine A110 police cars is the new face of French law enforcement

Cover picture for the articleBack in October, we reported that France's Ministry of Interior has ordered 26 units of the Alpine A110. These mid-engine sports cars are to be used by the National Gendarmerie. Now, two of those A110 have been revealed, showing us the new face of French governance and law enforcement....

Alpine A110 join France's Gendarmerie fleet of patrol cars

Like the original model, the current-generation Alpine A110 has enlisted in the French Gendarmerie. France's military police ordered 26 examples of the small, lightweight coupe that will be modified to help law enforcement officers catch motorists with a serious need for speed. Government officials explained that they selected the retro-styled...
17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
Caught On Video: Woman Dragged and Beaten In Road Rage Incident

Police in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, are searching for a male and female suspect caught on camera brutally beating a woman in a suspected road rage incident. The physical assault took place Thursday in broad daylight, CBS Philly reports. The Jenkintown Police Department was called to the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. on Thursday for the road rage brawl.
Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
Three bus passengers caught using fake passports

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are caught trying to use someone else’s passport and pass it off as their own. On Saturday, Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint were conducting immigration inspections on a commercial bus. Agents found that three people onboard did not resemble the pictures...
Japan hangs 3 inmates for "extremely ghastly" crimes in first executions since 2019

Japan hanged three death-row inmates on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, amid growing criticism by human rights groups of the country's use of the death penalty. One of the three, Yasutaka Fujishiro, was convicted of killing seven people and setting fire to their house in 2004, while the other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa and Mitsunori Onogawa, were convicted in the 2003 killings of two pinball parlor employees.
Edward Colston ‘sentenced to death’ as statue thrown in harbour, court told

A protester who helped roll the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol Harbour and throw it in the water has said he was staging a symbolic “sentencing” of the slave trader.The memorial to the 17th century merchant was toppled during a Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, before being dragged and rolled 500m and dumped in the harbour.It became an iconic moment in the anti-racism protests staged around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the US.Jake Skuse, 33, is one of four people on trial for criminal damage for allegedly orchestrating...
