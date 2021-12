TAMPA, Fla. — This was no ordinary game. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-game road trip out west ended up being just one because of mass postponements triggered by teams hamstrung by COVID-19 issues. Less than 90 minutes before the start, the Lightning announced that head coach Jon Cooper wouldn’t be on the bench because he had entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. Until the puck dropped, there was question about whether the game even would be played.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO