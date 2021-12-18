ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Africa in the news: Vaccine, politics, and natural resources updates

By Tamara White
Brookings Institution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 14, the head of Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, announced that the country will no longer accept COVID-19 vaccines that are close to expiration. This announcement came shortly after the government confirmed that it will destroy 1 million donated doses that had recently expired. On...

www.brookings.edu

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

Understanding vaccine hesitancy in South Africa

Vaccine hesitancy is the delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccination, where vaccination services are available. It’s a diverse phenomenon: people may have different degrees of hesitancy, and may refuse some vaccines but agree to others. In 2019, the World Health Organization identified vaccine hesitancy as one of the 10 greatest threats to global health. It is very worrying because it poses significant risks not only to the hesitant individual but also to the wider community.
HEALTH
jhu.edu

Omicron in South Africa: The Latest News

Nearly a month into the emergence of omicron, much more is known about its behavior in the real world—thanks in large part to the work of scientists in South Africa who quickly sounded the alarm when the variant appeared. In this Q&A, adapted from the December 17 episode of...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rached Ghannouchi
Person
Lassina Zerbo
Person
Kais Saied
The Independent

UK among countries to get more vaccine in six weeks than Africa has all year

The UK, European Union, and the US have received more doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the last six weeks than African countries have all year, according to new analysis from the People’s Vaccine Alliance (PVA).The Amnesty International-backed organisation, which is made up of an array of not-for-profits including Human Rights Watch and Oxfam, says that despite making billions in profit Pfizer and Moderna continue to refuse to share the new generation of vaccine technology with poorer countries.Between 11 November and 21 December 2021, the EU, UK and US received 513 million doses of vaccines while countries in Africa received just...
WORLD
The Week

The failure to vaccinate Africa

The U.N.'s Covax program has delivered few doses to Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected. Why? Here's everything you need to know. By some metrics, remarkably well. In a little less than a year, more than 8.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed globally, and 55 percent of the world's population has received at least one vaccine dose. But this monumental effort has left the undeveloped world behind — particularly in Africa. Only 6.6 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Africa, where the Omicron variant was recently discovered, just 7.5 percent of the continent's population has been fully vaccinated. Most doses of the various vaccines have gone to wealthy countries in Europe and the U.S., which spent hundreds of billions on early orders; millions of people in these countries are now receiving their third shots — sparking allegations of vaccine hoarding. "We're looking into a situation where high-income countries will keep getting regular boosters, while people in low-income countries haven't even had their first dose," said Alexandra Phelan, an adjunct professor of global and public health law and ethics at Georgetown University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Natural Resources#Cdc#African#Our World#Owid#Who#Ctbto
Brookings Institution

Scaling education innovations for impact in low- and middle-income countries during COVID

Interest in scaling promising innovations to effect systemic change in education around the world has grown over the last decade. Scaling has become fashionable because the modern landscape of educational improvement is littered with short-term projects that temporarily succeeded only to later dissipate, isolated pursuits that never crossed into broad adoption, or specialized policy programs that floundered. Moving beyond 20th-century technical-rational implementation and acknowledging the mixed history of global development in low-and middle-income countries, newer iterations of scaling have sought to collaboratively embed promising education ideas and technologies into whole systems. Increased recognition of the interconnectedness of culture, governments, global development architecture, and the learning sciences has reframed education scaling as a holistic process of mutual adaptation and collective transformation. Lasting impact has replaced size or scope as the goal. As a result, this past decade of scaling and research has offered hope and possibility—even as it has also underscored the sometimes maddening complexity of this work.
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brookings Institution

Figure of the week: The role of good governance in eradicating poverty and promoting development

According to former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, “good governance is perhaps the single most important factor in eradicating poverty and promoting development.” Indeed, as Africa Growth Initiative Nonresident Senior Fellow John Mukum Mbaku discussed in his Foresight Africa 2020 piece “Good and inclusive governance is imperative for Africa’s future,” without good and inclusive governance, Africa will not achieve its social and economic targets.
AFRICA
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
foodsafetynews.com

Noodle link investigated as children die in South Africa

Officials in South Africa are looking into the deaths of up to five children to see if they are linked to eating instant noodles. The Department of Health is investigating the possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces. The agency met with environmental health practitioners from the...
FOOD SAFETY
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
fao.org

FAO and China’s Ministry of Natural Resources sign new Memorandum of Understanding

Rome- FAO Director-General QU Dongyu today had a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Natural Resources of the People’s Republic of China Lu Hao, during which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed. Guang Defu, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of China to FAO also attended the virtual meeting. The Director-General...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy