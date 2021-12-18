Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins 4-1 at title-chasing Atalanta

There will finally be a new Carabao Cup winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year reign of dominance was brought to an end this season in a fourth-round penalty shootout defeat against West Ham.Arsenal are already through to the semi-finals, after Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland on Tuesday night, meaning only Premier League sides remain in the competition. The other three quarter-finals will all be played on Wednesday evening, two of which are London derbies. Brentford, who confirmed they had 13 players and staff test positive for Covid-19 last week, host Chelsea and Thomas...
