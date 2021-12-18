ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins 4-1 at title-chasing Atalanta

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham has scored twice as Roma claimed its first win against one of the top teams with...

abc17news.com

Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini: Roma midfielder Zaniolo has everything

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits he's a big fan of Nicolo Zaniolo. The midfielder scored in Roma's victory at Atalanta on the weekend. Gasperini admitted this morning: "This boy has had incredible injuries. "He has everything, physically and technically, to be a top. We hope that his evolution is...
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Juve beats Cagliari to close gap on top 4 as Atalanta draws

MILAN (AP) — Juventus ended the year on a positive note by beating relegation-threatened Cagliari 2-0 on Tuesday to close the gap to the top four in Serie A. Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi scored as Juventus moved to within four points of Atalanta, which was surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Genoa.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Highlights and goals: Roma 1-1 Sampdoria in Serie A 2021-22

Our coverage of the match between AS Roma and Sampdoria matchday 19 of Serie A 2021-22 comes to an end. Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 2:07 PM2 hours ago. 72' GOOOOAL for Roma!. FINALLY A GOAL IN...
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Roma 1, Sampdoria 1: A Frustrating Draw Halts Roma's Win Streak

Riding a three-match winning streak that was punctuated by a 4-1 upset over Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta attacking machine, José Mourinho left nothing to chance today against Sampdoria, trotting out the very same lineup that shocked the Goddesses last week. From Rui Patrico at the very back to the dynamic duo of Tammy Abraham and Nicolo Zaniolo up top, Mourinho's makeshift A-Team took the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico today looking to extend their winning streak while also ending the year on a high note.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham host West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight as both teams look to end their long wait for a major trophy. West Ham have been the surprise package of this season’s competition, knocking out both Manchester United and holders Manchester City. David Moyes’ side are on a run of just one win in their last six Premier League matches, however, and their top four push has lost its momentum. Spurs, who were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season, have been revived following Antonio Conte’s appointment. They were runners-up in last season’s competition as they look...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Brentford are taking on Chelsea tonight as the two west London sides fight for a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.Brentford had their weekend match against Brighton postponed after putting in a request to the Premier League due to an outbreak of Covid-10 at the club depleting player numbers. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea meanwhile were unhappy that their match against Wolves, which ended 0-0, went ahead despite them also putting in a request, with Romelu Lukaku among a number of senior players testing positive and adding to the Blues’ injury woes. Brentford reached the semi-finals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 following Abu Dhabi comeback

Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving back in Spain from Abu Dhabi, the 20-time grand slam champion said on Monday. Nadal, who didn’t confirm the specific variant of Covid-19, had been making his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.
TENNIS
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw live stream: How to watch online today as semi-final ties are revealed

There will finally be a new Carabao Cup winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year reign of dominance was brought to an end this season in a fourth-round penalty shootout defeat against West Ham.Arsenal are already through to the semi-finals, after Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland on Tuesday night, meaning only Premier League sides remain in the competition. The other three quarter-finals will all be played on Wednesday evening, two of which are London derbies. Brentford, who confirmed they had 13 players and staff test positive for Covid-19 last week, host Chelsea and Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
PREMIER LEAGUE

