Steelers vs Titans: DL Isaiah Buggs downgraded to OUT

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, they will do it without defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

The team announced on Saturday that the ankle injury Buggs has been dealing with won’t let him go this weekend. The team had originally listed Buggs as questionable.

Some good news along the defensive line as injured defensive tackle Carlos Davis is healthy and will be available. The Steelers defensive line has taken a beating this season and is operating with minimal talent not named Cam Heyward.