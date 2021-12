Microsoft and Mojang have warned players using Minecraft Java Edition of a severe security vulnerability that requires an update to fix. The security vulnerability is contained within the Minecraft chatbox and allows malicious users to inject code through it. These messages can be used to take control of servers without the correct access or authority. Mojang and Microsoft are aware of the issue and have updated Minecraft Java Edition to prevent the problem, but warn players to ensure they use the latest version by manually updating their clients and servers.

