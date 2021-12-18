Chris Noth Dropped by Talent Agency as Third Sexual Assault Allegation Surfaces
By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
4 days ago
Chris Noth was dropped from his agency Friday following newly surfaced accusations of sexual assault against the Sex and the City actor. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Friday that Noth’s now-former talent agency A3 Artists Agency had parted ways with actor, a rep for the agency confirmed. News of the dismissal came...
Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
For two decades, there’s only been one woman for Sex and the City alum Chris Noth. He began dating Canadian actress and playwright Tara Wilson in 2001, and they’ve been together ever since. From the very beginning, their 27-year age difference was never a deterrent to their romance, which led to marriage in 2012.
Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him.
In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode.
“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
Don't read any further if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That..., HBO Max's limited series revival of Sex and the City, which premiered on the streamer Thursday (Dec. 9). Those of us who have watched are still reeling from the shocking death of Mr....
