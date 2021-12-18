LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Crossroads Classic Game Between Purdue, Butler in Real Time; New and Analysis

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball program looks to end the Crossroads Classic on a high note in its matchup with Butler on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET. Purdue is 9-1 for just the fourth time under head coach Matt Painter. It marks Purdue's 11th start of 9-1 or better since the 1982-83 season. Butler enters the nonconference matchup at 7-3 but has won its last four games.

The Bulldogs have won four of five games against the Boilermakers at the Crossroads Classic.

HOW TO WATCH: If you are interested in how to watch from home, simply CLICK HERE for television information, starting lineups and nuggets on the game.

In its last game, Purdue defeated North Carolina State 82-72 in overtime, improving to 9-1 on the year following a loss against Rutgers. The Boilermakers are one of four teams in the country to shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 70% from the free-throw line.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

PREGAME — Matt Painter changing up the starting lineup for Purdue's matchup with Butler. Trevion Williams makes his first start of the year in place of Zach Edey.

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Senior forward Trevion Williams

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

PREGAME — Butler announced that sophomore guard Chuck Harris is inactive for Saturday's game against Purdue with an illness. He is averaging 11.6 points, four rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Bryce Nze and Bo Hodges are also out for the Bulldogs.

