New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): With almost 90 countries reporting cases of Omicron, health experts in India believe that due to its high transmissibility rate, the number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant may outpace the speed at which the Delta variant surged during the devastating second wave earlier this year. According to experts a likely third coronavirus wave in the country projected to peak in the country in February 2022, will be milder.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO