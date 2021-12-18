ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams now 5.5-point favorites vs. Seahawks after game gets rescheduled

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The NFL made the decision Friday to postpone three of this weekend’s games, including Rams-Seahawks. That game has been moved from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET, getting pushed back two days due to the Rams having 29 players on COVID-19 reserve.

Prior to the game getting postponed, the Rams were 4.5-point favorites. But now that the matchup has been moved and there’s a better chance that Los Angeles will get key players back from the COVID list, the spread has moved slightly in the Rams’ favor.

They’re now 5.5-point favorites over the Seahawks, according to Tipico Sportsbook, with the over/under sitting at 45.5 points.

This line is likely going to change again depending on whether the Rams get players such as Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee and Von Miller back before kickoff. If they don’t the spread could shift toward the Seahawks a bit.

The Rams won their first meeting with the Seahawks, 26-17, back in Week 5 and have won seven of their last nine games against Seattle.

IN THIS ARTICLE
