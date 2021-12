Should you have to be fully vaccinated to enter your office? Eat at a restaurant? See Pearl Jam in concert? This year, those questions were more polarizing than cilantro. Countries around the world have grappled with how exactly to compel their vaccine-hesitant populations to get shots, particularly as new and more contagious variants like Delta and Omicron have popped up. Few have gone as far as Austria, which earlier this month said it’s requiring vaccines for everyone over the age of 14.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO