Westlife regales 27 mln Chinese in online concert

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 27 million Chinese people watched the first online concert of the Irish pop band Westlife on Friday night, with the zeal lingering on social media long after the event. The concert held in London was livestreamed on WeChat Channels, wowing the Chinese...

jazzwise.com

Aga Derlak Trio among Jazz Juniors Competition winners' online concerts

Founded in 1976, the International Contest of Young Jazz Ensembles Jazz Juniors has always been strongly entwined with the history of Polish jazz, since it is at the Jazz Juniors where the most famous Polish artists – such as Leszek Możdżer, Krzysztof Ścierański, Marek Bałata, Niedziela and Pospieszalski brothers, and New Presentation, Walk Away and Miłość bands – made their first steps.
The Independent

US-born China pop star Wang Leehom apologizes in scandal

An Asian American who is one of the biggest pop stars in China apologized to his family and fans on Monday and said he will take a break from performing after a public dispute on social media with his ex-wife, who accused him of infidelity and hiring prostitutes.The dayslong back-and-forth has riveted fans of Wang Leehom, who is popular across the Chinese-speaking world and has acted in movies including “Lust, Caution” in 2007. The scandal was the top trending topic on the Chinese social media site Weibo with many blaming and criticizing him.He appeared to be trying to...
Billboard

How to Stream Drake & Kanye West’s LA Concert Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Kanye West is set to perform his first headlining show in five years at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will feature a special guest appearance by Drake.
NME

EXO, aespa, NCT and more on line-up of SM’s upcoming free online concert

K-pop groups EXO, aespa, NCT and more have been announced as part of the line-up for SM Entertainment‘s upcoming free online concert. On December 10, SM Entertainment announced plans for an upcoming online concert titled ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’, set to take place on New Year’s Day (January 1). The concert will be part of a new project called ‘SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS’ that will be launching later this month.
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
Fudzilla

Facebook making people called meta disappear

Five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta, an Aussie disabled artist found herself kicked off all social media and effectively invisible. In October, Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, found herself sitting on prime internet real estate. In 2012, she had started an Instagram account with the handle @metaverse, a name she used in her creative work.
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
thesource.com

Saweetie Kicks off Holiday Weekend with Jaw-Dropping IG Photos

For most Americans, the long weekend is just around the corner, but for hip-hop superstar Saweetie, the holiday is already here- and it’s hot (in more ways than one)!. The “Best Friend” rapper took to Instagram, sharing photos of herself on a pristine white sand beach with clear blue skies and water (a far cry from the miserable weather facing most people in the United States this time of year). In three of the photos, she relaxes on a jetski while showing off her eye-grabbing red hair while she lies on the water’s edge in a fourth. She also shared a short video of herself teasing viewers with just a few dance moves on a patio overlooking the ocean. She captioned the photos “pretty b*tch trip” and cryptically set the location to “Somewhere You Not.” She also showed off a few moves and views of her vacation spot on her IG story including one of her riding a jetski along a clear blue palm tree-lined canal.
AFP

China 'livestream queen' accounts disappear after record fine

The social media accounts of an influencer known as China's 'livestreaming queen' disappeared on Tuesday, after she was ordered to pay a record $200 million fine for tax evasion. Huang Wei, known by her username Viya, is one of China's most prominent livestreamers in an e-commerce sector that has accelerated its rapid growth despite the coronavirus pandemic that took hold last year. Boasting over 110 million followers on social media Viya reportedly sold products worth a total of 8.5 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in just one evening during China's recent Singles' Day shopping festival. But her star has fallen fast since authorities on Monday announced the 1.3 billion-yuan penalty -- the biggest of its kind in Beijing's sweeping crackdown on celebrities.
Variety

Inside China and Hollywood’s Frayed Relationship: ‘We Need to Stop Trying to Keep the Status Quo, Because the Status Quo Is Gone’

The tea leaves aren’t difficult to read: China and Hollywood can bid adieu to any attempts at in-depth cultural collaboration for the foreseeable future as relations between Tinseltown and the world’s largest film market enter a new, unprecedented chapter. In wide-ranging interviews conducted by Variety, a dozen producers, studio executives and industry org representatives have said that 2022 will be a chapter marked not only by bilateral friction between the two superpowers, but by the Chinese film industry’s decoupling from the broader global film industry as a whole, as the country turns inward under President Xi Jinping. Under the veil of COVID-19 isolationism,...
B100

Rock Island’s Own ‘Lissie’ Streams Christmas Concert Online

One of the only good things to come out of the pandemic was artists willingness to stream their concerts online. Over the past year we've mirrored our phones to our TV or plugged in the HDMI cranked up the big screen in the living room for a private show where the only a-hole disrupting the show with annoying behavior is our dogs asking to go outside.
Variety

Sally Ann Howes, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Star, Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, who began her acting career as a child and was best known for starring in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” opposite Dick Van Dyke, died on Jan. 19. She was 91. Her death was confirmed by her nephew, Toby Howes, who tweeted: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty Sally Ann Howes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is often broadcast on Christmas...
Soompi

SM Announces Free SMTOWN LIVE 2022 Online Concert, New Collab Winter Album, And More

SM Entertainment has unveiled its plans for an exciting new project!. On December 10, the agency announced that it would be kicking off an ambitious new project entitled “SMTOWN 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS” later this month. “SMCU” stands for SM Culture Universe, and the project will allow fans to experience SM’s unique metaverse through a wide variety of futuristic content.
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Monsta X’s New Concert Film, ‘The Dreaming’ Online

Update: Can’t make it to a theater? Monsta X are streaming The Dreaming live online as part of a special pay-per-view event on LiveXLive.com. You can watch Monsta X: The Dreaming online on December 22 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT with on LiveXLive.com, with tickets starting at $19.99 for the full concert film stream. Exclusive merch bundles and re-watch access is also available. Previously: K-pop stars Monsta X are bringing their music and moves to the big screen, with a new concert film hitting theaters around the world this winter. Monsta X: The Dreaming is tied to the release of the group’s new...
The Associated Press

Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, posted video of Peng it says...
