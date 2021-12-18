ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Couples Therapy

By Micah Drew
Flathead Beacon
 4 days ago

1:06 a.m. An argumentative couple that appeared to be at blows was just changing a flat tire. 7:08 a.m. A deer was...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

7 Behaviors You Should Never Tolerate in Relationships

We may give people we love free passes sometimes, but there are some behaviors you might not want to accept in any relationship. Toxic relationship behaviors aren’t just about arguing or jealousy. They can also include more subtle actions that affect the way you see yourself and the world.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffingtonPost

7 Toxic Phrases People In Relationships Say Without Realizing It

In our closest relationships, it’s easy to speak without thinking. It seems like a good thing: We’re so comfortable with each other we can share whatever is on our mind. But sometimes it can have a negative effect. Off-the-cuff remarks can be misconstrued, and words said in frustration may cut deep.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Couples Therapy#Tattoos#Dog#Lying Down
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and His Parents' Reaction to Their Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit are living their best married lives. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the newlyweds after the couple tied the knot in India on the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about how their marriage is going four months in and the decision to not tell his parents that they got married.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

12 Behaviors Reveal Someone Is Keeping a Secret

Whether you’re in a new relationship or have been together for years, you may question your partner’s actions. When someone is keeping a secret, they act differently or strangely. However, these deceptive folks seem to follow a pattern, and it’s not hard to figure out when someone is being dishonest with you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
enstarz.com

Princess Charlene Reason For Hiding Revealed -- Botched Plastic Surgery?

Her husband, Prince Albert, stated last month that she had been sent to a European treatment facility due to mental and physical weariness. The news of her confinement came only days after she returned to the nation following a ten-month absence. The 43-year-old queen was unable to attend her twin...
WORLD
MindBodyGreen

How To Use The Grey Rock Method To Shut Down Toxic People, From Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For anonymous and confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224) and speak with a trained advocate for free as many times as you need. They're available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak to them through a live private chat on their website.
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

Dating at 40: the 10 Things You Shouldn’t Put Up With Anymore

You have way too much going on in your life to be jerked around by someone who is just playing games. When you know on date number one that you aren’t clicking, it’s OK not see them again. You’re likely too busy to waste another date when you know you weren’t feeling them. Don’t worry about being mean, it’s fine to kindly tell someone you aren’t interested. You’re saving them a lot of wasted time by letting them know you aren’t.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boston Globe

I left my husband for someone who has left me

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I have been married for over four years now. We’re separated right now and have been for about a year. On Christmas 2020, I told my husband I had cheated on him during the summer of 2020. It happened when I went to visit family in the city where I used to live.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
realitytitbit.com

Who is the Sister Wives' nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

TLC’s Sister Wives follows the relationship between Kody Brown and the multiple ladies in his life. Recently, viewers noticed there appears to be another woman in the picture: nanny Mindy Jessop. Robyn Brown is often seen with the babysitter, so much that fans jumped to conclusions that she may...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’ Could Seriously Be Hurting Your Sleep Schedule

Let’s set the scene: Your nightly self-care routine ended hours ago (the lights are off, the moisturizer slathered on), but you’re still not asleep. You’re wide awake, actually, and you’re doom-scrolling — that WebMD article, that one Reddit thread — or maybe you’re just in bed, mindlessly shopping for a pair of leggings TikTok suggested you’d buy. Again.  You’re so hyper-focused on whatever’s keeping you from falling asleep, it’s as if you don’t want to uncover a dreadful realization: No bedtime reminder or screen time limit could ever stop you from staring into the abyss that is your phone at 2:00...
CHINA
The Independent

Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy