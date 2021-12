The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters continues to grow with each new feature film, not only expanding on the antiheroes such as Venom (Tom Hardy) or Morbius (Jared Leto), but also on the adversaries that fans recognize from the classic comic book stories. In Andy Serkis’ recent sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage, the film’s focus was on Eddie Brock and the hungry symbiote that has taken over his head-space. But the movie also explored the denizens of Ravencroft, including Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and Shriek (Naomie Harris). These two lunatics are the focal point of an exclusive clip Sony gave CinemaBlend ahead of the movie’s release on DVD and Blu-ray on December 14. Check it out!

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO