VIDEO: Suspect seen firing shots that killed Queens woman outside her home

***WARNING: The footage seen above may be disturbing to some viewers***

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police released chilling new video of the person behind the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old woman in Queens Friday morning.

On Dec. 17 just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to 155-37 Foch Blvd. , where they found Dawn Peterson lying on the street in front of her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and back.

Video appears to show the shooter fire from the front of the vehicle, and then fire more shots while the victim lied on the ground outside of the vehicle.

EMS responded and transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police released surveillance video of the moment the shots were fired as they seek the person behind the violence.

The person is described by police as a male with dark complexion who is about 5’10”. They were last seen wearing a black-hooded bubble jacket and blue jeans.

The footage also shows a vehicle used by the suspect that was obtained near 155th Street and 116th Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.