ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man, woman shot while walking out of River North restaurant

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJ0UP_0dQXnKvW00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two people were shot last night walking out of a restaurant in the River North neighborhood.

A man and woman in their early twenties were walking out of Kitchen+ Kocktails, a restaurant located on the 400 block of Wabash Avenue near the Trump Tower around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Someone got out of a white Audi and started shooting. They ran for cover back into the restaurant, but the man had been hit multiple times and was in critical condition when he was taken to a Northwestern medical facility.

The woman was hit in the leg and was in good condition. The Audi sped away. Police are checking surveillance video attempting to identify the suspect or suspects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River North#Shooting#Walking Out#Wbbm Newsradio#Kitchen Kocktails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy