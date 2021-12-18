Man, woman shot while walking out of River North restaurant

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two people were shot last night walking out of a restaurant in the River North neighborhood.

A man and woman in their early twenties were walking out of Kitchen+ Kocktails, a restaurant located on the 400 block of Wabash Avenue near the Trump Tower around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Someone got out of a white Audi and started shooting. They ran for cover back into the restaurant, but the man had been hit multiple times and was in critical condition when he was taken to a Northwestern medical facility.

The woman was hit in the leg and was in good condition. The Audi sped away. Police are checking surveillance video attempting to identify the suspect or suspects.