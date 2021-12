Loopring price looks to be bearish going by the technical chart patterns. Loopring price has been in a bearish descending triangle pattern over the last month. A bearish descending triangle is a pattern wher the coin forms a support zone at a particular price zone and tests the support line multiple times while declining in price after testing the support level each time. Generally the coin sees a bearish trend post this pattern as depicted on the chart through a path prediction line. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence and Divergence) line shows uncertainty with the signal line below the 12-26 day difference line. The coin is in an interesting phase and it remains to be seen if the coin is able to break the resistance line (downward sloping line of the descending triangle)

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO