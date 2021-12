IoTEX price is trading in a very shallow range showing an uncertain behavior. The RSI indicator also shows neutrality for the coin. The IoTEX price has been consolidating after making a huge bullish spurt followed by a bearish takeover. The coin has been trading in the support level at $ 0.1025. When the Fibonacci retracement was traced from the start of the bullish momentum the key levels of the retracement, i.e., 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6% proved crucial with each of the levels acting as key action zones as supports and resistances. On the RSI the coin shows neutrality and the volumes are below the overall average for the coin.

