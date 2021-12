The Polygon price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for MATIC is present at $2.42. Support for MATIC is present at $2.27. The Polygon price analysis is highly bullish for today as the coin rallied from 2.13 to $2.30. The bulls took the lead following a descend for two days, but overall the cryptocurrency price is in the higher price range as the next resistance standing at $2.42 is the second-highest price peak after the all-time high of $2.44 observed on 18th May 2021. During the previous bulls run, the coin made a few attempts at the ATH level but wasn’t successful, and today as the price is nearing $2.42, again, there are chances for a record high to be observed in the current or the next trading session.

