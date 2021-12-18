ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan basketball recruiting: Signees, pledges off to great starts

By Chris Balas about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJo56_0dQXkJDq00
Michigan signee Jett Howard is off to a great start in his 2021-22 season. Credit: Kobe Bohr

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff signed another outstanding class with a quartet of 2022 four-star prospects. All of them have hit the ground running in their senior years.

Wolverine TV podcast: John Borton and Tom Crawford chat hoops struggles and more

Laser focused’: Juwan Howard insists Michigan basketball players remain ‘bought in’ despite early-season struggles

Point guard Dug McDaniel (5-11, 167), the consensus No. 73 player in the country, has led his team to a 3-0 start. The Washington Post puts his Paul VI team No. 1 in the area, just ahead of three Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) foes.

The conference is outstanding top to bottom, and McDaniel is the leader of its best team. He recently made the Post’s ’16 to watch’ list.

“With former stars Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach playing for Duke, McDaniel will be tasked with running the Panthers’ backcourt,” they wrote. “The Michigan commit is one of the quickest players in the area, but his ability to set up his young teammates will be key to Paul VI’s success in the WCAC.”

McDaniel, also an outstanding football player for Paul VI, struggled a bit in his first game back switching between the two sports.

“Michigan-bound Dug McDaniel had a rough night, going 2-12 from the field, 3-6 from the line and five turnovers,” Point Guard Eyes tweeted. “But he was terrific defensively, had the ball on a string, provided timely leadership and contributed seven points, seven rebounds and five assists [in a Dec. 4 win over Hillside (N.J.) Patrick].”

McDaniel notched 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in a 74-58 win over Archbishop Spalding Dec. 5 and put up 20 points and five assists in a 75-74 victory over St. George (Va.) Blue Ridge Dec. 11. He earned game MVP honors at the Morgan Wooten Tip-Off event as a result.

“[He] put a ton of pressure on the defense and was at the rim all night,” Point Guard Eyes reported. “He had a couple of acrobatic jelly rolls, a pair of sweet dump-offs and registered one serious ankle-breaker. The Michigan basketball [signee] was aggressive to the cup from the jump].”

In Florida, Jett Howard — Juwan’s son (a 6-7 forward) — continues to put up big numbers at Bradenton IMG Academy. On3.com’s No. 34 senior nationally scored 12 in a Nov. 17 victory over Southwest Florida Christian Academy and has only improved since.

Howard scored 16 in a 68-62 loss to Sunrise Christian Dec. 2 and 11 with four rebounds in a big win over Montverde Academy — last year’s national champion — Dec. 3.

Howard saved his best for game three of the U.S. Marines NIBC Series, going 7-for-9 from long range to score 26 points, adding two assists, to rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in a win over Oak Hill Academy Dec. 4.

Michigan signee Tarris Reed continues to rise

In Branson, Mo., Link Year Prep Academy’s Tarris Reed (6-9, 230, consensus No. 43) also continues to elevate his play. He was one of the fastest risers in the country this summer, moving from just outside the top 100 to borderline top 40, and he’s proving why. He registered 15 points and eight rebounds in a Nov. 19 win over Huntington Prep, following up with 16 points and eight caroms in a victory over CBC a day later.

Reed then notched 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in a win over Mitchell Nov. 25 and 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks in a win over No. 9 Prolific Prep a day later. He followed up with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks in a win over Dream City Christian Dec. 3.

He registered 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks in a win over Veritas Prep Dec. 16, his latest big game.

Back in Florida, signee Gregg Glenn (6-7, 215, ESPN.com No. 16 power forward nationally) is doing well for his Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian squad. He scored 23 points in an 82-30 win over Highlands Nov. 27 despite playing less than three quarters in the blowout. It was a similar situation in an 86-43 win over American Heritage Dec. 22, Glenn scoring 22 in that contest.

Glenn dropped 18 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 of the City of Palms Classic, a win over Greensboro Day Dec. 17.

Finally, Michigan class of 2024 pledge Christian Anderson (5-8, 140) out of Atlanta Lovett High, is off to an incredible start in his sophomore year. The diminutive but deadly scorer put up 33, 38 and an eye-opening 55 points in his first three games of the season between Nov. 20 and 23.

Per MaxPreps.com, Anderson was a top three-point producer in the nation heading into December (through five games), averaging 31 points per game. He was shooting 45 percent from three-point range (on 57 attempts) and 57 percent from two (on 52 attempts).

Anderson then put up 32 points in a 73-41 victory over South Atlanta and hit an incredible seven of nine triples (including three straight in the first quarter) on his way to 38 points in a victory over McNair Dec. 7.

Anderson hit three straight triples again on his way to 28 points in a Dec. 12 victory over Atlanta Kipp.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

John Calipari vows to schedule any team, anywhere following COVID cancellation

Kentucky was supposed to play an instate rival Wednesday night. Instead of hosting Louisville at Rupp Arena, the Wildcats scrambled to schedule Western Kentucky, defeating the Toppers 95-60 in Lexington. COVID-19 served as the catalyst, and the way things are trending, it’s likely that it will not be the last time Kentucky’s schedule will abruptly change this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Haskell Garrett adds prestigious honor as Ohio State career winds down

COLUMBUS — The impact of Haskell Garrett was always felt at Ohio State. It was hard to ignore for anybody else paying close attention to the Buckeyes senior. The defensive tackle and captain at Ohio State had to battle through injuries this season, and it certainly didn’t end the way he envisioned after electing to return for one more year with the program. But Garrett still made his mark as one of the most influential players in the nation — and that earned him another individual award, this one honoring both his performance and his heritage.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
On3.com

Michigan football formally introduces Albert Karschnia as Director of Recruiting Operations

Michigan Wolverines football has made an addition to its recruiting department, the program announced Wednesday evening. The Maize and Blue have hired Albert Karschnia, formerly the Director of Player Personnel at Central Michigan, to be the program’s Director of Recruiting Operations. TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas was the first to report the news Dec. 7.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
On3.com

Notre Dame defensive back enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Notre Dame is losing some depth at defensive back. Fighting Irish freshman Khari Gee entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Gee redshirted this season and didn’t see the field at all for Notre Dame. He was a three-star recruit from the Class of 2021 and was the No. 40 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
NFL
On3.com

ACC rescinds COVID forfeit rule; Is the SEC next?

With COVID case numbers on the rise as the Omicron variant sweeps the nation, many conferences are adjusting their policies in hopes of keeping the 2021-22 basketball season on track. Today, the Big 12, Big West, and ACC reversed their COVID forfeit policies, effective immediately. Previously, these conferences, like the SEC, required teams to forfeit games if they could not meet roster minimums due to COVID. That team would be assigned a loss in the conference standings and its opponent would be credited with a win. Now, if the game cannot be played or rescheduled, the ACC will declare it a no contest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Oak Hill Academy#Football#Point#The Washington Post#Wcac#Panthers#Mvp
On3.com

ACC votes to change COVID-19 policy before conference play

COVID-19 is running rampant through college basketball once again, causing game cancelations nearly every day. In an effort to make sure conference games get played, the ACC has changed its policy surrounding the virus. According to Matt Norlander, the conference’s athletic directors voted to “rescind the league’s forfeit rule” and it will come into effect immediately.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

NC State football game predictions: Holiday Bowl vs. UCLA

NC State football can secure its second 10-win season in school history, but first it must get through UCLA to pull that off. The two teams meet Dec. 28 in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at Petco Park in San Diego. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Class of 2022 recruit dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
ROSWELL, GA
On3.com

Bowl breakdown: In-state clash highlights Thursday schedule

There are two bowls Thursday. One will be played in front of a sellout crowd at an NFL stadium. The other was put together at the last minute because bowl administrators, conference officials and TV folks realized that there were too many bowl-eligible teams for the allotted slots. The sold-out...
FRISCO, TX
On3.com

KSR's takeaways from Kentucky's blowout win over Western Kentucky

It wasn’t against Louisville, but it was still an impressive blowout win for the Kentucky Wildcats against Western Kentucky on Wednesday, coming out on top by a final score of 95-60. How did the victory come to fruition? Check out some of KSR’s top takeaways:. Oscar Tshiebwe sets...
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
25K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy