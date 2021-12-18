Tennessee announces showdown with Memphis canceled due to COVID

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

There has been yet another COVID-19 cancelation in college basketball. Saturday’s game between Memphis and Tennessee has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program, both school announced.

“Today’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program,” Tennessee tweeted. “All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase.”

Tennessee was set to enter the matchup with an 8-2 record, while Memphis sits at 6-4. The Tigers have not lived up to expectations so far this year, but the matchup would have still been a very intriguing one.

While the game against Memphis will not be played, Tennessee is set to scrimmage in Bridgestone Arena.

“Tennessee is about to have an intra-squad scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena now that its game at Memphis is off due to COVID issues within Memphis program,” Mark Giannotto tweeted.

Tennessee, Memphis have had different starts to the season

The Volunteers have quickly picked up eight wins this season, including one over a North Carolina team that was ranked No. 18 at the time. Tennessee also dropped a game against Villanova, who was No. 5. At this time, Tennessee is ranked as the No. 18 team in the nation.

Tennessee’s schedule is about to get very tough as SEC play begins. The Volunteers have two straight games against AP-ranked top ten teams: Arizona on Wednesday and Alabama next Wednesday.

Memphis, meanwhile, has struggled this season. The Tigers came into the year with massive expectations, expecting to be the first or second best team in the American. Instead, Memphis has been very inconsistent.

The Tigers began the year with five consecutive wins. But then, Memphis dropped four straight games, falling to 5-4. With questions beginning to arise, Memphis responded with a huge win over No. 6 Alabama, improving to 6-4. Next up on the current schedule for Memphis is a home matchup against Alabama State on Tuesday night.