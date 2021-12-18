ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee announces showdown with Memphis canceled due to COVID

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
There has been yet another COVID-19 cancelation in college basketball. Saturday’s game between Memphis and Tennessee has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program, both school announced.

“Today’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program,” Tennessee tweeted. “All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase.”

Tennessee was set to enter the matchup with an 8-2 record, while Memphis sits at 6-4. The Tigers have not lived up to expectations so far this year, but the matchup would have still been a very intriguing one.

While the game against Memphis will not be played, Tennessee is set to scrimmage in Bridgestone Arena.

“Tennessee is about to have an intra-squad scrimmage at Bridgestone Arena now that its game at Memphis is off due to COVID issues within Memphis program,” Mark Giannotto tweeted.

Tennessee, Memphis have had different starts to the season

The Volunteers have quickly picked up eight wins this season, including one over a North Carolina team that was ranked No. 18 at the time. Tennessee also dropped a game against Villanova, who was No. 5. At this time, Tennessee is ranked as the No. 18 team in the nation.

Tennessee’s schedule is about to get very tough as SEC play begins. The Volunteers have two straight games against AP-ranked top ten teams: Arizona on Wednesday and Alabama next Wednesday.

Memphis, meanwhile, has struggled this season. The Tigers came into the year with massive expectations, expecting to be the first or second best team in the American. Instead, Memphis has been very inconsistent.

The Tigers began the year with five consecutive wins. But then, Memphis dropped four straight games, falling to 5-4. With questions beginning to arise, Memphis responded with a huge win over No. 6 Alabama, improving to 6-4. Next up on the current schedule for Memphis is a home matchup against Alabama State on Tuesday night.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kentucky Wildcats announces their charitable donation from tonight's game

The University of Kentucky continues to utilize its abundance of resources to help provide relief to those affected by the tornado that ripped through Western Kentucky earlier in December. According to Kentucky sports radio announcer Matt Jones, the university plans to donate $100,000 of the proceeds from tonight’s game against Western Kentucky to tornado relief efforts.
ADVOCACY
On3.com

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
NBA
On3.com

COMING HOME: Ryan Watts picks Texas

The roster keeps getting bigger and better after Ohio State transfer CB Ryan Watts committed to Texas today. It seems Quinn Ewers isn’t the only Texan leaving Columbus, Ohio, to play for the Longhorns. Watts, a redshirt freshman cornerback from Little Elm, announced his verbal pledge to Steve Sarkisian, Pete Kwiatkowski, Terry Joseph, and the Texas Longhorns.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

John Calipari vows to schedule any team, anywhere following COVID cancellation

Kentucky was supposed to play an instate rival Wednesday night. Instead of hosting Louisville at Rupp Arena, the Wildcats scrambled to schedule Western Kentucky, defeating the Toppers 95-60 in Lexington. COVID-19 served as the catalyst, and the way things are trending, it’s likely that it will not be the last time Kentucky’s schedule will abruptly change this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Ryan Watts announces transfer to the Texas Longhorns

Former Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts of Little Elm, Texas, has been one of the most coveted transfers since entering the portal. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back with an 82-inch wingspan entered the portal on Dec. 10. Since that time, he has been contacted by over 30 programs. Watts fielded...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ACC rescinds COVID forfeit rule; Is the SEC next?

With COVID case numbers on the rise as the Omicron variant sweeps the nation, many conferences are adjusting their policies in hopes of keeping the 2021-22 basketball season on track. Today, the Big 12, Big West, and ACC reversed their COVID forfeit policies, effective immediately. Previously, these conferences, like the SEC, required teams to forfeit games if they could not meet roster minimums due to COVID. That team would be assigned a loss in the conference standings and its opponent would be credited with a win. Now, if the game cannot be played or rescheduled, the ACC will declare it a no contest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

KSR's takeaways from Kentucky's blowout win over Western Kentucky

It wasn’t against Louisville, but it was still an impressive blowout win for the Kentucky Wildcats against Western Kentucky on Wednesday, coming out on top by a final score of 95-60. How did the victory come to fruition? Check out some of KSR’s top takeaways:. Oscar Tshiebwe sets...
NBA
On3.com

Bowl breakdown: In-state clash highlights Thursday schedule

There are two bowls Thursday. One will be played in front of a sellout crowd at an NFL stadium. The other was put together at the last minute because bowl administrators, conference officials and TV folks realized that there were too many bowl-eligible teams for the allotted slots. The sold-out...
FRISCO, TX
On3.com

Scouting Report: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

For the second time in as many games, Kentucky has been forced to scramble to find an opponent. Due to positive tests within the Louisville program the Cardinals were forced to back out of Wednesday night’s rivalry game. Coach Calipari then announced on his radio show Monday evening that the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers would come to Rupp Arena instead. Attempts were made to try and schedule Gonzaga, Ohio State, and Texas, but the logistics couldn’t be worked out. However, once the Hilltoppers original Wednesday night game was called off due to health concerns at Austin Peay, it created an opening for the in-state programs to come together.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Class of 2022 recruit dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
ROSWELL, GA
On3.com

