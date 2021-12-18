Pittsburgh Steelers update playing status of defensive lineman

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. This weekend, they’ll be looking to find a victory in a huge showdown with the Tennessee Titans. However, they’ll be missing one of their defensive pieces.

According to the team, defensive end Isaiah Buggs has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game.

“Steelers DE Isaiah Buggs has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee,” tweeted Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

Buggs has been a rotational piece for Pittsburgh, but he’s been sidelined with a ankle injury in recent weeks. On the season, the former Alabama defensive lineman is looking for his first sack — but he’s accumulated 17 tackles over nine games.

Titans at Steelers: Injury report from Friday

As the Steelers get ready for this critical showdown on Sunday, these are the list listed injured players, their practice status, and their status for the game as of Friday.

Full practice:

Joe Haden (foot)

Robert Spillane (knee)

TJ Watt (groin)

Carlos Davis (knee)

Zach Banner (knee)

Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/ right shoulder)

Alex Highsmith (quad)

Limited practice:

Kevin Rader (hip)

Did not practice:

Montravius Adams (illness)

Isaiah Buggs (ankle)

Buddy Johnson (foot)

Game status:

Joe Haden – Questionable

Kevin Rader – Questionable

Isaiah Buggs – Out

Buddy Johnson – Out

Everybody else listed on the injury report is expected to play come Sunday, Except for defensive end Montravius Adams. Adams was placed on the injured reserve /COVID-19 list on Wednesday. And with him being placed on the list so late into the week, it is highly unlikely that he will play against the Tennessee Titans.

On Thursday, the Steelers also put OL B.J. Finney on IR after he suffered a back injury against the Ravens two weeks ago. Also, Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer returned to practice on Wednesday but is still on the IR list. The team has 21 days to activate him as he continues his return from a pectoral injury.

Pittsburgh DT on COVID-19 list

On Wednesday, the Steelers announced DT Montravius Adams has been placed on the COVID-19 list, meaning his status moving forward is uncertain based on his vaccination status and NFL protocols.

Adams signed with Pittsburgh on Nov. 30 off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. He has been a solid addition to the defensive line, recording four tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass deflection and a quarterback pressure in just two games suiting up for the Steelers.

The Steelers need all the help they can get when it comes to stopping the run, so this is a significant blow.

Despite a talented roster, Pittsburgh has one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL, and that has been very apparent over recent weeks. Pittsburgh is allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game, which is only better than the Houston Texans (144.2) and Los Angeles Chargers (141.2).