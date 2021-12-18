4-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan flips to Arizona

Four-star Anaheim (Calif.) Servite wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Arizona, the Wildcats Twitter account confirmed Saturday morning.

McMillan is the No. 47 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 2 prospect in California.

McMillan had been committed to the Ducks since July. However, following Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami, McMillan received heavy interest from a number of West Coast schools, including USC and Arizona.

The Trojans never got much traction, despite new head coach Lincoln Riley and his assistants pushing to get McMillan to campus. Receivers coach Dennis Simmons visited his school, but that’s as far as things went.

Arizona has built strong connections

Arizona, meanwhile, has commitments from three of Tetairoa McMillan’s teammates at Servite – four-star athlete Keyan Burnett, three-star quarterback Noah Fifita and three-star linebacker Jacob Manu. In fact, Arizona was the only other school McMillan took an official visit at. He visited Tucson on June 11.

Oregon appeared to have done everything it needed to lock up McMillan prior to the news of Cristobal’s departure. He told 247Sports on Dec. 2 that USC has called him a few times, but he was “locked in with Oregon.” Cristobal even made an in-home visit with McMillan.

But Cristobal’s departure upended McMillan’s dream of playing for the Ducks, and the Wildcats, who finished this season 1-11, pounced on the opportunity. The Wildcats have 21 prospects signed for the 2022 class, including the aforementioned trio of Servite prospects and four-star EDGE Sterling Lane.

“The top skill player from California if not the West Coast in the 2022 cycle. A dominant high school wide receiver with the ability to win in contested catch situations at a high rate. A pure ball winner in-air. Uses his 6-foot-5 stature, leaping ability, timing and coordination to make acrobatic catches downfield and in the red zone. Highly productive and a high-volume target for one of the top high school offenses nationally. Plays with toughness and displays advanced stamina doubling as a safety. Could be a coveted safety if he wanted, as well. Battle-tested against top competition in the Los Angeles area. Also a top volleyball player. Not a natural separator due to average long speed. Thinner build and should benefit from spending time in a college strength program.” —On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power