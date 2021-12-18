ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

4-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan flips to Arizona

By Keegan Pope about 7 hours
Four-star Anaheim (Calif.) Servite wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Arizona, the Wildcats Twitter account confirmed Saturday morning.

McMillan is the No. 47 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 2 prospect in California.

McMillan had been committed to the Ducks since July. However, following Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami, McMillan received heavy interest from a number of West Coast schools, including USC and Arizona.

The Trojans never got much traction, despite new head coach Lincoln Riley and his assistants pushing to get McMillan to campus. Receivers coach Dennis Simmons visited his school, but that’s as far as things went.

Arizona has built strong connections

Arizona, meanwhile, has commitments from three of Tetairoa McMillan’s teammates at Servite – four-star athlete Keyan Burnett, three-star quarterback Noah Fifita and three-star linebacker Jacob Manu. In fact, Arizona was the only other school McMillan took an official visit at. He visited Tucson on June 11.

Oregon appeared to have done everything it needed to lock up McMillan prior to the news of Cristobal’s departure. He told 247Sports on Dec. 2 that USC has called him a few times, but he was “locked in with Oregon.” Cristobal even made an in-home visit with McMillan.

But Cristobal’s departure upended McMillan’s dream of playing for the Ducks, and the Wildcats, who finished this season 1-11, pounced on the opportunity. The Wildcats have 21 prospects signed for the 2022 class, including the aforementioned trio of Servite prospects and four-star EDGE Sterling Lane.

“The top skill player from California if not the West Coast in the 2022 cycle. A dominant high school wide receiver with the ability to win in contested catch situations at a high rate. A pure ball winner in-air. Uses his 6-foot-5 stature, leaping ability, timing and coordination to make acrobatic catches downfield and in the red zone. Highly productive and a high-volume target for one of the top high school offenses nationally. Plays with toughness and displays advanced stamina doubling as a safety. Could be a coveted safety if he wanted, as well. Battle-tested against top competition in the Los Angeles area. Also a top volleyball player. Not a natural separator due to average long speed. Thinner build and should benefit from spending time in a college strength program.” —On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power

On3.com

COMING HOME: Ryan Watts picks Texas

The roster keeps getting bigger and better after Ohio State transfer CB Ryan Watts committed to Texas today. It seems Quinn Ewers isn’t the only Texan leaving Columbus, Ohio, to play for the Longhorns. Watts, a redshirt freshman cornerback from Little Elm, announced his verbal pledge to Steve Sarkisian, Pete Kwiatkowski, Terry Joseph, and the Texas Longhorns.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Haskell Garrett adds prestigious honor as Ohio State career winds down

COLUMBUS — The impact of Haskell Garrett was always felt at Ohio State. It was hard to ignore for anybody else paying close attention to the Buckeyes senior. The defensive tackle and captain at Ohio State had to battle through injuries this season, and it certainly didn’t end the way he envisioned after electing to return for one more year with the program. But Garrett still made his mark as one of the most influential players in the nation — and that earned him another individual award, this one honoring both his performance and his heritage.
NFL
On3.com

Bowl breakdown: In-state clash highlights Thursday schedule

There are two bowls Thursday. One will be played in front of a sellout crowd at an NFL stadium. The other was put together at the last minute because bowl administrators, conference officials and TV folks realized that there were too many bowl-eligible teams for the allotted slots. The sold-out...
FRISCO, TX
On3.com

Report: Ducks Target Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Dan Lanning continues making a run in the NFL ranks for his coaching staff. Several reports have surfaced linking Oregon close to a hire with Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi. A new report surfaces linking Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to Oregon. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg made the...
NFL
On3.com

Ryan Watts announces transfer to the Texas Longhorns

Former Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts of Little Elm, Texas, has been one of the most coveted transfers since entering the portal. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back with an 82-inch wingspan entered the portal on Dec. 10. Since that time, he has been contacted by over 30 programs. Watts fielded...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Class of 2022 recruit dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
ROSWELL, GA
On3.com

Notre Dame defensive back enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Notre Dame is losing some depth at defensive back. Fighting Irish freshman Khari Gee entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Gee redshirted this season and didn’t see the field at all for Notre Dame. He was a three-star recruit from the Class of 2021 and was the No. 40 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
NFL
