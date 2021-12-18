Stockton and Smith among pieces added to help Georgia passing game

COLUMBUS — The impact of Haskell Garrett was always felt at Ohio State. It was hard to ignore for anybody else paying close attention to the Buckeyes senior. The defensive tackle and captain at Ohio State had to battle through injuries this season, and it certainly didn’t end the way he envisioned after electing to return for one more year with the program. But Garrett still made his mark as one of the most influential players in the nation — and that earned him another individual award, this one honoring both his performance and his heritage.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO