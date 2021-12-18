ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stockton and Smith among pieces added to help Georgia passing game

By Palmer Thombs about 7 hours
College Football in 2021 is about the ability to put up points with much of the emphasis on passing. Georgia added pieces to help it do that.

