Bryan Harsin assesses health of Auburn OL for Birmingham Bowl

Bryan Harsin (Photo by Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

As Auburn gears up for the Birmingham Bowl against Houston on Dec. 28, the Tigers are dealing with some injures on the offensive line. Coach Bryan Harsin confirmed another absence in his press conference this week.

Nick Brahms is among the offensive lineman who won’t be available for the game. Harsin confirmed Brahms had knee surgery, meaning other guys are going to have to step up.

The news comes after Brodarius Hamm opted out of the game to declare for the NFL Draft and Tashawn Manning entered the transfer portal. Now, Harsin said it’ll be somewhat of a next-man-up mentality.

“You’ve got guys that have played for us that are really good players from this season that are not going to be out there, so the other guys are going to … [have to] step up and play, take advantage of their opportunity,” Harsin said. “Also the guys that have played, we still are improving on what we did this season. We’re still trying to make progress on the things that we’ve been working on this entire year.”

Bryan Harsin shares why bowl opt-outs can help Auburn

As Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers prepare for their Birmingham bowl matchup against the Houston Cougars, they are doing so without key contributors from this past season. With the increased of movement in the NCAA Transfer Portal and more players opting not to play in bowl games to preserve their current draft stock, the Tigers, and many other teams around college football are making adjustments to their bowl rosters.

But while some may think of this as a hindrance, Harsin sees the silver lining in the influx of bowl game opt-outs.

“There’s that opportunity at the next level, but that’s just become part of college football, at the end of the year,” Harsin said. “With some bowl games and some guys make decisions not to play, for different reasons. I think that’s just, whether you agree with it or not, that that’s become a part of college football in the past several years, at the end of the year.

“We’re not the only team, you’ll see there’s going to be everything in the country that’s not gonna have guys playing. They’re good players that can help you win. So, you gotta have other guys, I think that’s one of the best things when you have some time in a bowl, you get some other guys ready.”