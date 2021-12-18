ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Auburn signs 17, far from done as it dives into portal

By Jeffrey Lee about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Auburn signed 17 on Wednesday, but is from from finished with the 2022 recruiting class. There's still a lot of work to be done.

