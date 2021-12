Notre Dame is losing some depth at defensive back. Fighting Irish freshman Khari Gee entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Gee redshirted this season and didn’t see the field at all for Notre Dame. He was a three-star recruit from the Class of 2021 and was the No. 40 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO