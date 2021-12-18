ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: 10 names to watch for Defensive Player of the Year

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
The NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award is one of the league’s most prestigious. The award signifies you’ve made it as a force on the defensive side of the football — you’ve officially been crowned a nightmare for offensives everywhere.

In the past, all-time greats have been recipients of the award. To illustrate, superstars like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan, Ray Lewis and Reggie White have won the award. In recent years, menacing players like Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and J.J. Watt have dominated the voting.

As the NFL season winds down, the candidates for the 2021 iteration of the award are beginning to separate themselves. According to NFL.com, here are the top ten names to watch for the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year: 10 Names to Watch

1) Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns. The football world has been awaiting Garrett‘s eventual arrival as the league’s top defender, and it looks like 2021 may finally be his year. The former No. 1 overall selection already has 15 sacks on the season, and his impact has been felt in each game.

2) Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys. While we can already hand Parsons the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, the Cowboys rookie is making a case for the whole shebang. Being able to do it all, Parsons has flashed all over the field. Still, it may be too early to crown him with the prestigious award.

3) T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Wisconsin star has come close before, but Watt still hasn’t been able to take home the aforementioned award. While the Steelers star is enjoying a phenomenal season, NFL.com believes injuries could be what does Watt in.

4) Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams. It’s never a shock to see Donald on these lists. As the Los Angeles Rams look like Super Bowl contenders, the former Pittsburgh star is still their best player.

5) Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys. After a scorching start to the season, Diggs was atop lists everywhere. While he hasn’t been able to keep up the pace, the Cowboys star still leads the NFL in interceptions.

6) Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers. NFL.com mentions that the former Ohio State star has flown under the radar, but Bosa is enjoying a worthy season. In his first season back from a torn ACL, the 49ers star has looked more and more like himself each week.

7) Matt Judon, New England Patriots. Perhaps the best free agent signing of the past offseason, Judon has changed the Patriots’ defense. With 12.5 sacks on the season, the newest star in New England deserves all the recognition.

8) J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots. As Judon terrorizes quarterbacks, Jackson has been terrorizing wide receivers for the Patriots. As far as defensive backs rank, Jackson is right there with Trevon Diggs.

9) Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans. The leader of the Titans secondary, Byard makes quarterbacks hesitant to throw deep against Tennessee. He’s the definition of a ballhawk — evident by an interception streak he boasted earlier this season.

10) Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals. After Judon, Hendrickson may be the other top free agent signing this season. The Bengals were in-need of an impact pass rusher, and they got that and more with Hendrickson. With 12.5 sacks on the season, NFL.com believes Cincinnati got a bargain.

