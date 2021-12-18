While Xenophobia May Be Natural, Racism Is Not

GALVANIZED BY GEORGE FLOYD’S murder in May 2020, a substantial number of Americans newly sought to confront bias and racism in our society. Their quest was soon followed, in our divided nation, by other Americans decrying these very efforts as biased and racist. After spending the last five years studying xenophobia, I am all too familiar with such debates, which are in part driven by the misuse of language. Now, as in the past, valued terms are growing to encompass many meanings, and this can allow strawmen arguments and ambiguity to prevail over moral clarity and united social action.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO