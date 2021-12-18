ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Police: Teenage boy shot, killed in moving car by fellow passenger in Port St. Lucie

By Lamaur Stancil, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with killing a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death late Friday as both boys were traveling in a moving car, police said Saturday.

The 15-year-old was in the car with other people at the time of the shooting. He was in the back seat when a firearm was discharged from within the car, striking and killing him, police said.

The 17-year-old had the gun, Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. John Dellacroce said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Southeast Tiffany Avenue near Southeast Hillmoor Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday. That intersection is east of U.S. 1 next to St. Lucie Medical Center.

Also on Friday night: Port St. Lucie police searching for motorist in SUV who struck, killed pedestrian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUp9o_0dQXj9Rc00

Officers arrived after a 911 call was made about a gunshot victim, Dellacroce said. Paramedics took the 15-year-old to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officers said. Police charged the 17-year-old, a passenger in the car, with the teen's death.

Police did not release the names of the victim or the accused shooter. Dellacroce said police will hold a press conference about the case early next week.

More: Anonymous tipsters help solve crimes, collect reward cash with Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police: Teenage boy shot, killed in moving car by fellow passenger in Port St. Lucie

