Police: Teenage boy shot, killed in moving car by fellow passenger in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with killing a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death late Friday as both boys were traveling in a moving car, police said Saturday.

The 15-year-old was in the car with other people at the time of the shooting. He was in the back seat when a firearm was discharged from within the car, striking and killing him, police said.

The 17-year-old had the gun, Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. John Dellacroce said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Southeast Tiffany Avenue near Southeast Hillmoor Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday. That intersection is east of U.S. 1 next to St. Lucie Medical Center.

Officers arrived after a 911 call was made about a gunshot victim, Dellacroce said. Paramedics took the 15-year-old to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officers said. Police charged the 17-year-old, a passenger in the car, with the teen's death.

Police did not release the names of the victim or the accused shooter. Dellacroce said police will hold a press conference about the case early next week.

