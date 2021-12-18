Chris Noth is dropped by his agency amid sexual assault allegations by 3 women

Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by three women. Future Publishing/Getty Images

A3 Artists Agency has dropped actor Chris Noth, a representative told Insider.

Noth was accused of sexual assault by three women after the reboot premiere of "And Just Like That."

He has denied all of the allegations.

A representative for A3 Artists Agency confirmed to Insider that it parted ways with the "Sex and the City" star. "I can confirm that Chris Noth is no longer a client," the representative said via email.

Representatives for Chris Noth, 67, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The news comes after a third woman accused Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2010 when she was 18 years old, according to The Daily Beast. A representative for Noth did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but his publicist told The Daily Beast Noth "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."

On Thursday The Hollywood Reporter published a report in which two women accused the actor of sexual assault.

The women, who do not know each other and presented their allegations "months apart," said they came forward with their claims because "And Just Like That" promotions had "stirred painful memories of incidents" for them.

One woman, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter under the pseudonym "Zoe," claimed that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004 when she was 22. The other woman, who used the pseudonym "Lily," accused Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2015 when she was 25.

In a statement to Insider's Rebecca Cohen and Esme Mazzeo, Noth denied the allegations from the two women and said they were false.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," the statement reads.

"The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," Noth continued in the statement. "I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The allegations against Noth come after his character, Mr. Big, made his return in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That."

In the premiere episode, fans were shocked when Mr. Big suddenly died after a workout on his Peloton bike. Shortly after, Peloton stocks plunged, and the company released a statement that the company was unaware that one of its bikes would be used in the premiere.

After the episode, Peloton released a commercial featuring Noth, actor Ryan Reynolds, and Peloton instructor Jess King 48 hours after the episode premiered. The company has since removed the ad from social media following the sexual assault allegations. Reynolds, who produced the ad through his Maximum Effort production company, also deleted the posts from his Twitter and Instagram accounts, according to Newsweek.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot," a Peloton spokesperson told Variety. "As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."