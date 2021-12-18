ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Noth is dropped by his agency amid sexual assault allegations by 3 women

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcpSA_0dQXj7gA00
Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by three women. Future Publishing/Getty Images
  • A3 Artists Agency has dropped actor Chris Noth, a representative told Insider.
  • Noth was accused of sexual assault by three women after the reboot premiere of "And Just Like That."
  • He has denied all of the allegations.

Chris Noth was dropped by his talent agency on Friday after three women came forward with sexual assault claims against the actor.

A representative for A3 Artists Agency confirmed to Insider that it parted ways with the "Sex and the City" star. "I can confirm that Chris Noth is no longer a client," the representative said via email.

Representatives for Chris Noth, 67, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The news comes after a third woman accused Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2010 when she was 18 years old, according to The Daily Beast. A representative for Noth did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but his publicist told The Daily Beast Noth "denies this as ever happening and has no idea who this woman is."

On Thursday The Hollywood Reporter published a report in which two women accused the actor of sexual assault.

The women, who do not know each other and presented their allegations "months apart," said they came forward with their claims because "And Just Like That" promotions had "stirred painful memories of incidents" for them.

One woman, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter under the pseudonym "Zoe," claimed that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004 when she was 22. The other woman, who used the pseudonym "Lily," accused Noth of sexually assaulting her in 2015 when she was 25.

In a statement to Insider's Rebecca Cohen and Esme Mazzeo, Noth denied the allegations from the two women and said they were false.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," the statement reads.

"The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," Noth continued in the statement. "I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVVRy_0dQXj7gA00
Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The allegations against Noth come after his character, Mr. Big, made his return in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That."

In the premiere episode, fans were shocked when Mr. Big suddenly died after a workout on his Peloton bike. Shortly after, Peloton stocks plunged, and the company released a statement that the company was unaware that one of its bikes would be used in the premiere.

After the episode, Peloton released a commercial featuring Noth, actor Ryan Reynolds, and Peloton instructor Jess King 48 hours after the episode premiered. The company has since removed the ad from social media following the sexual assault allegations. Reynolds, who produced the ad through his Maximum Effort production company, also deleted the posts from his Twitter and Instagram accounts, according to Newsweek.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot," a Peloton spokesperson told Variety. "As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

Comments / 0

Related
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Chris Noth: I ‘Was Not Happy’ About The Way Kim Cattrall Dragged Sarah Jessica Parker

Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Zoe
Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

‘And Just Like That …’ Star Chris Noth’s Net Worth Is Staggering

Considering that he is best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, it may come as no surprise that Chris Noth has a very impressive net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Wisconsin-born actor reprised his iconic role in the reboot, And Just Like That…, bringing back original characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate relationships and life’s challenges throughout HBO Max’s 10-episode revival. Keep reading to get details on how Chris Noth has earned the staggering amount of money he’s made so far.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Breaks Silence On Kim Cattrall & Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feud: It’s ‘Sad & Uncomfortable’

Chris Noth, a.k.a. Big from ‘Sex and the City’, defended Sarah Jessica Parker in a new interview and gave his take on her infamous feud with Kim Cattrall. Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has finally addressed one of Hollywood’s most infamous feuds: Sarah Jessica Parker vs. Kim Cattrall. The former co-stars have been at odds for years, to the point that Kim, 65, decided not to join the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, which premieres on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Chris, 67, who is reprising his role as Big, lover of SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, told The Guardian in an interview published Monday, December 6 that he’s unsure why Kim isn’t reuniting with the gang to play Samantha Jones once more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Women#A3 Artists Agency#The Daily Beast
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Caitlyn Jenner Slams Beverly Hills Hotel for Denying Her Service Because of a ‘Tiny’ Rip in Her Jeans: ‘Shame on You’

Dress code drama. Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against the Beverly Hills Hotel after they turned her away for wearing ripped jeans to their restaurant. The 72-year-old athlete took to Instagram Stories following the interaction to share her frustration with her 12.1 million followers. “@bevhillshotel f—k your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans,” she captioned a close-up picture of her denim. “Shame on you. Disgusting. I have been a patron for decades. No longer.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thefocus.news

Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

222K+
Followers
19K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy