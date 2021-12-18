ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, 4 others placed in COVID protocol

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings placed head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Alex Tanguay and three players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forwards Givani Smith and Carter Rowney were also...

MLive.com

Griffins’ Ben Simon: Great experience coaching Red Wings for a game

When Steve Yzerman summoned Grand Rapids Griffins coach Ben Simon to Detroit to fill in for Jeff Blashill for a game, he gave him a bit of advice. “Go out there, have fun and do this to the best of your ability,” Simon said the Red Wings general manager told him.
NHL
KTLA

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 7th team over COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the […]
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators place goaltender Filip Gustavsson, head coach D.J. Smith in protocol

The Ottawa Senators have placed goaltender Filip Gustavsson, head coach D.J. Smith, video coach Mike King and three members of their support staff in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday. They join assistant coach Davis Payne who was placed in protocol on Monday. Ottawa was the first team...
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
8 News Now

NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday. The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities. An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities. The season is set to resume with games next Monday.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres' Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons added to COVID protocol

The Buffalo Sabres had their games postponed this week and Monday added Vinnie Hinostroza to the COVID protocol. He wasn’t alone for very long, as both Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons were added Tuesday. The Sabres won’t play again until Monday but now could be without all three, should they have to face the full 10-day period that comes with a positive, symptomatic case.
