Volusia County, FL

Vehicle kills pedestrian asking for help on I-95, FHP says

By Nelly Ontiveros, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A vehicle struck and killed a man asking for help on the road in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A man driving a four-door 2009 Nissan traveled south on Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 248 around 3 a.m. when his car became stuck in the center median and he exited his vehicle to ask for help, said Kim Montes, the FHP spokesperson.

The 35-year-old man from Orlando was attempting to wave at other vehicles for assistance when a second vehicle, a 2020 Jeep SUV, struck him, Montes said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, the report included.

No names were released immediately as this crash remains under investigation.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com

