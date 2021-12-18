ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL

Hearing set on bid to dismiss suit over Confederate memorial

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCQFW_0dQXgqTx00
FILE - A Confederate monument in Tuskegee, Ala., is shown with its base wrapped in tarps on June 12, 2020. A Confederate heritage group will fight an Alabama county's lawsuit that could lead to the removal of the rebel monument in the heart of nearly all-Black Tuskegee, the group's lawyer said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A hearing is set for early next year on a bid by a Confederate heritage group to dismiss a lawsuit over the land where a rebel monument stands in the middle of mostly black Tuskegee, Alabama.

Court records show Macon County Circuit Judge Steven Perryman has scheduled a session for Feb. 3 on the dispute.

The Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is opposing a lawsuit filed earlier this year that could lead to the removal of a Confederate monument that’s stood in the heart of Tuskegee for 115 years.

A lawsuit filed by the county and Tuskegee residents argues the county wrongfully gave land to the Confederate group for the statue in 1906. A decision in favor of the county could lead to removal of the monument, which has been the subject of on-and-off opposition for decades.

But the United Daughters of the Confederacy says it owns the square legally, and an attorney for the group says members want the monument to remain. An order from the judge said he will consider the group’s request to throw out the lawsuit during the hearing in February.

The monument was erected in Tuskegee at a time when groups all over the South were erecting Civil War memorials to honor rebel troops and portray the cause of the slave-holding Confederacy as noble. Hundreds of rebel monuments have been taken down in recent years as they came to be seen as symbols of racial oppression against Black people.

Former Mayor Johnny Ford, now a Tuskegee City Council member, used a saw to damage the statue in July in hopes it would topple over, but it didn’t and the county subsequently filed suit. The United Daughters of the Confederacy has since spent several thousand dollars on repairs, its lawyer said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Feds: Missouri gun law poses `clear and substantial threat’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public, federal authorities say. A blistering court brief filed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice outlines multiple examples. The brief said that after an Independence police officer was killed in a shootout in September, state law enforcement initially refused routine federal assistance in tracing the murder weapon, The Kansas City Star reported.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

EPA plans to revisit state request for tribal land oversight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday it plans to withdraw and reconsider a decision made under the Trump administration that allowed the state, not tribal nations, to regulate environmental issues in Indian Country. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, had requested the authority last...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy