ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in the upper Midwest announced Friday she is stepping down from her position next year.

Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and grew it into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. The five-state organization provides health care to more than 100,000 patients each year.

Stoesz does not plan to step down until October while the organization searches for her replacement. Her departure comes as the Supreme Court weighs overturning Roe v. Wade — the 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion.

“The non-judgmental care that Planned Parenthood provides is transformative for our patients and our communities,” Stoesz said in a statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EPA plans to revisit state request for tribal land oversight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday it plans to withdraw and reconsider a decision made under the Trump administration that allowed the state, not tribal nations, to regulate environmental issues in Indian Country. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, had requested the authority last...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
South Dakota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

Feds: Missouri gun law poses `clear and substantial threat’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public, federal authorities say. A blistering court brief filed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice outlines multiple examples. The brief said that after an Independence police officer was killed in a shootout in September, state law enforcement initially refused routine federal assistance in tracing the murder weapon, The Kansas City Star reported.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Midwest#Stepping Down#Ap#Planned Parenthood#St Paul Pioneer Press#The Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Regulators adopt new rules to limit Alaska halibut bycatch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The federal body responsible for regulating fisheries in U.S. waters off Alaska has adopted new rules to limit the unintentional capture of halibut by fishermen trawling the Bering Sea. The North Pacific Fishery Management Council adopted the policy on an 8-3 vote last week, KTUU...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy